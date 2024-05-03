Britney Spears Is Allegedly Close To Going Broke

It's been a turbulent few years for Britney Spears since escaping from her conservatorship. The #FreeBritney movement eventually resulted in Spears being released from her fathers conservatorship after a lengthy court battle. But that hasn't stopped bizarre and often troubling stories from coming out about the pop sensation. Most recently is a concerning report delivered by TMZ, they claim that she is approaching bankruptcy and not doing well mentally.

They claim to have an insider with intimate knowledge of Spears' situation. They claim that she is in a dysfunctional place mentally while also accusing her of having dramatic mood swings. Later in the article the publication claims that she also isn't in a good place financially. She reportedly takes private jet vacations to places like Hawaii and French Polynesia. That combined with legal fees she's been paying out to courts, lawyers, and even her own father and she's reportedly in dire straight financially. Check out the full report they shared below.

Concerning New Report On Britney Spears

Much of the recent news surrounding Britney Spears spawned from her memoir which released last year. In it she told previously unheard stories from her time in the spotlight as one of the biggest stars in all of music. One person who was painted in a particularly bad light by the memoir was Justin Timberlake. She discussed stories like the fellow pop-star getting her pregnant, which led to a harrowing abortion. She also discusses being broken up with by text while on set filming a movie.

Timberlake eventually had to turn off his Instagram comments following the memoir's release after backlash from Spears' fans became overwhelming. Though he did make somewhat of an apology to her, earlier this year he seemingly retracted it during a performance. What do you think of Britney Spears potentially being in danger of going broke and in a bad place mentally? Do you believe the new report about her mental health and financial situation is accurate? Let us know in the comment section below.

