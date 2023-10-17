Britney Spears Reveals Justin Timberlake Got Her Pregnant While They Were Dating

Britney Spears new memoir has been highly anticipated by fans since it was first announced. The book is now just a week away and after details were kept impressively secret, some of the book's details are finally emerging. Some details on her traumatic experience trying acting have garnered attention. But most of the focus is on one story that leaked from the book. Just last week insiders reported that one of Britney's exes Justin Timberlake was worried about the content of the book and today we may have found out why.

According to TMZ, around late 2000 Britney Spears learned she was pregnant with Justin Timberlake's baby. In the book she explains, "I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I'd anticipated." The pair would have both been around 19 at the time. In the wake of the news Spears says they both agreed that it was best for her to get an abortion. So far Justin's representatives have made no comment on the situation. Read the entire report below.

Britney Spears Was Pregnant At 19

Two people who seem pretty unconcerned with the content of Britney's memoir are her ex-husband Sam Asghari and her father Jamie Spears. In Asghari's case, he seems to have a pretty good reason not to worry as he claims he's already read the book. But Jamie Spears is much more surprising. He was heavily villainized during the movement to free Britney from her allegedly abusive conservatorship.

Details about the conservatorship are also leaking from the book. In one quote Britney claims that she "became a robot," during the 13-year struggle. Fans are hoping she reveals even more details on how her family handled the situation when the full book is released next week. What do you think of newly leaked details that Justin Timberlake got Britney Spears pregnant while they were dating? Let us know in the comment section below.

