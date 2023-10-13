Britney Spears Claims She Didn’t Know Who J Balvin & Maluma Were

Britney Spears recently linked up with J Balvin and Maluma while in New York City, enjoying a few drinks with the Columbian performers. The night out comes just ahead of the release of Spears' new memoir, The Woman in Me. Reportedly, the pop icon had dinner with the duo at Zero Bond, posing for selfies and feasting on sushi. “Quick trip to NY… I had no idea who these boys were at this restaurant,” she sarcastically captioned a fun selfie of the three of them today.

The outing took some fans by surprise, as the trio hadn't ever been linked together in the past. Regardless, it's clear that they all enjoyed themselves, carrying the festivities over to social media shortly after. “Who like me in love?" Maluma captioned a photo of Spears and Balvin. “Oh God hahahahahahahaha I can’t get over it," Balvin commented.

Britney Spears, J Balvin, And Maluma Link Up

The Woman in Me comes out on October 24, and is said to contain some never-before-heard stories from Spears' career. It even reportedly includes some insight on her past relationship with Justin Timberlake, which sources think could rub him the wrong way. "Justin’s not going to be happy," insiders told US Weekly, noting that she "goes after him hard" in the book. They claim that Spears isn't looking for trouble, however, instead simply sharing her side of the story. "It’s not Britney’s intention to skewer anyone," they explain. "She’s just going to relay the facts from her perspective."

