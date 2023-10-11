Britney Spears’ Memoir May Upset Her Ex Justin Timberlake, Sources Say

Like some other very powerful women in the music industry, Britney Spears is a Sagittarius, meaning she's never been one to hold her tongue. Along with names like Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, and Taylor Swift, the blonde bombshell has never shied away from speaking her truth. This trend has left some – particularly her ex, Justin Timberlake – reportedly concerned about the contents of her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me.

On Tuesday (October 11), Us Weekly shared the latest scoop from their insiders on Spears' juicy tell-all. "Justin’s not going to be happy," they told the outlet, suggesting that the "Gimme More" hitmaker "goes after him hard" while reflecting on their tumultuous relationship. "It’s not Britney’s intention to skewer anyone," a second source noted. "She’s just going to relay the facts from her perspective."

Britney Spears and JT Have a Bumpy History

Both former child stars, Spears and Timberlake first crossed paths on The Mickey Mouse Club early on in their careers. They were together romantically from 1999 to 2002, but in his hit song "Cry Me a River," the R&B artist seemingly suggests that infidelity caused him and the Mississippi native to end on bad terms. In 2021, Justin issued a public apology for his past treatment of his ex which was highlighted in the Framing Britney Spears documentary, and she's previously clarified that she doesn't actively hold a grudge against him. Nevertheless, we're curious to see what she'll have to say about her time spent dating Timberlake over two decades ago.

Britney Spears hasn't been in the spotlight in the same capacity she was during the height of her music career for some time, but still, the mother of two seems prepared to be the centre of attention when her memoir drops later this month. Ahead of that, she's hinted at a return to the recording studio, even publicly putting out a message asking Jay-Z to collaborate with her on a Beyonce remix. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

