Britney Spears Dances In Cheetah Print Thong To Beyonce While Asking Jay-Z To Collab

Britney Spears isn't a woman who's easy to understand, but that's not stopping her from expressing herself freely. The blonde beauty shamelessly posts and deletes content on Instagram, usually consisting of NSFW dancing videos for which she wears little more than animal print thongs. On Monday (October 9) afternoon, Spears shared yet another clip captured in her living room, this one soundtracked to Beyonce's "Daddy Lessons." While twirling around in her cheetah panties, the mother of two smiles for her fans and lip syncs along.

"So many people have done remixes to my songs without my knowledge," Spears wrote in the caption of her since-deleted post. "So I guess it's safe to say I will be redoing this song eventually 🎵!!! Just need to meet Jay-Z and add a rap to it... What's up?" the Mississippi native went on, seemingly publicly shooting her shot with the Roc Nation mogul.

Things have been relatively quiet on the music from the "Gimme More" artist so far in 2023, so it's nice to know she's interested in making a return to the studio. She and will.i.am came together on "MIND YOUR BUSINESS" in the summer. Prior to that, the last time we heard her was in 2022 on "Hold Me Closer" with Elton John. As for albums, Spears dropped off the deluxe cut of her Glory LP in 2020, featuring just one guest appearance from G-Eazy.

Even if we never hear a collaboration between Jay-Z and Britney Spears, there's always hope for her to link up in the studio with Plies. Practically every salacious dancing video that the Pop Princess has shared has earned a hilarious reaction video from the rapper, and he seems more than willing to collaborate with her. Read what Plies had to say about his "Hot Cheetoh" earlier today at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

