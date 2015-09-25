Back to Artists

will.i.am

Real Name
William James Adams Jr.
Alias Name
Zuper Blahq
Date of Birth
Mar. 15, 1975 - Age 48
Hometown
Los Angeles, Ca
Label
major
Artist Bio

As one of the biggest faces of pop music of our generation, will.i.am has quite the resume. The rapper/ singer/ songwriter/ record producer/ actor/ entrepreneur/ philanthropist is the founder of the globally successful band The Black Eyed Peas, and has had an extensive solo career releasing 4 solo studio albums. He has produced for many artists besides himself and The Black Eyed Peas including the Pussycat Dolls, Mary J. Blige, Shaggy, Ricky Martin, Sarah McLachlan, Earth, Wind & Fire, Busta Rhymes, Sergio Mendes, Justin Timberlake, Fergie, Kelis, Diddy, John Legend, The Game, Ciara, Nas, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Daddy Yankee, Common, Talib Kweli, Chris Brown, Flo Rida, Estelle, Mariah Carey, Usher, U2, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, and Lady Gaga.
