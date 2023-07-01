Will.i.am & Britney Spears Reunite On “Mind Your Business”

Will.i.am and Britney Spears are two artists who are mostly known for their work in the 2000s. However, from a cultural perspective, they have remained relevant, even in 2023. The last time we heard from Will.i.am, it was on “The Formula” with Lil Wayne. It was a song specifically made for Formula 1, that ended up catching a lot of heat. Moreover, you have Britney Spears, who has been embroiled in lots of turmoil as of late. From the ending of her conservatorship to the Victor Wembanyama situation, Britney has had a lot to worry about.

However, earlier this week, Will.i.am revealed that he would be delivering a brand-new song with Britney Spears. Of course, these two have worked together before, on “Scream & Shout.” This is a collaboration that Spears fans remember fondly. Consequently, many were excited to sink their teeth into it. Originally, some thought it would come out earlier in the week. However, it actually dropped early this morning. Below, you can find the official audio for the song, which just so happens to be a dance banger.

Will.i.am & Britney Spears Are Back Together Again

Based on the production choices and vocal mixing, this feels like a song that was made for the early to mid-2010s. However, that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Instead, it creates a nostalgic sound that Britney fans are most certainly going to enjoy. Ultimately, Will.i.am and Spears prove to be a solid duo. Whether or not either artist continues to drop new music this year, still remains to be seen.

