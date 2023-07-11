Britney Spears will be releasing a memoir titled The Woman in Me on Tuesday, October 24th, 2023. Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, will be publishing the work. Spears shared an announcement video for the book on Instagram, Tuesday.

“Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery,” Jennifer Bergstrom, Gallery Books Senior Vice President and Publisher, told PEOPLE. “I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”

Britney Spears in David Dalrymple performing onstage at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on September 7, 2000 Photographer: Scott Gries/Getty Images

The book promises to reveal “for the first time her incredible journey (and) strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history,” while also showing “the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms.” The press release also described The Woman in Me as “a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope.”

Spears first teased the idea of writing a memoir in 2022, after the infamous legal battle she endured to end her conservatorship. Simon & Schuster later won a bidding war for the rights by offering Spears $15 million. It is available for pre-order now. Check out Spears’ official announcement below.

The announcement of Spears’ memoir arrives just days after she made headlines for an altercation with the security team for San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama. She claimed to have been “back-handed” in the face by a security guard in Las Vegas. Las Vegas police later determined that the singer inadvertently “hit herself in the face” while reaching for the 19-year-old.

