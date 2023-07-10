Victor Wembanyama is easily the biggest draw of the NBA Summer League so far. Unfortunately, his first game with the Spurs was a huge disappointment. His shooting statistics were abysmal and a lot of fans rushed to call him a bust. However, over on Sunday night, he had an opportunity to redeem himself. In his second game, he played the Portland Trail Blazers in what promised to be a huge draw. Overall, Wembanyama was able to change the narrative around himself with a truly incredible performance.

The first-overall pick was able to pick up 27 points and another 12 rebounds throughout the night. Additionally, his shooting splits were a massive improvement from Friday night. He also had some big blocks, some three-pointers, and even some dunks that had fans singing his praises. All-in-all, he was looking a lot like the first-overall pick he was always destined to be.

Read More: Britney Spears And Victor Wembanyama Address Alleged Vegas Slap

Victor Wembanyama Shows Out

BLOCK THE SHOT.

RUN THE FLOOR.

SLAM DUNK FINISH.



Get to ESPN2 to see Victor Wembanyama in action! pic.twitter.com/4NANLqCyMG — NBA (@NBA) July 10, 2023

WEMBY THREE FOR 27 🎯



GET TO ESPN2 🗣 pic.twitter.com/di7k2gFjiO — NBA (@NBA) July 10, 2023

In the clips above, you can see how he was doing a great job throughout the game. Unfortunately, his team was unable to grab the win. Subsequently, Victor Wembanyama made it seem like he will not actually be returning for the rest of Summer League. Instead, he will shut it down and get ready for training camp with the rest of his Spurs teammates. Ultimately, this is probably for the best as Wembanyama looks to be healthy for the start of the pre-season. Hopefully, he is able to shine.

After a rough couple of days due to Britney Spears, the young man is back to his normal self. He is already showing his composure, and we’re hopeful that he will live up to the hype. Let us know your thoughts on Victor Wembanyama, down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the sports world. With the NBA in full swing, there are going to be some great storylines to watch out for. In fact, the new in-season tournament is going to create lasting drama for the league.

Read More: Britney Spears Fans Troll Victor Wembanyama During Spurs Debut