Last week, the music and basketball worlds collided in the most dramatic way. While dining at Catch, a restaurant at the ARIA Hotel in Las Vegas, Britney Spears attempted to get a picture with NBA rookie Victor Wembanyama. After approaching Wembanyama from behind, and addressing him in a British accent, Spears tapped the 7″4 foward/center on the back. Damian Smith, the San Antonio Spurs’ Director of Team Security, blindly batted Spears’ hand away, appearing to cause it to ricochet back into her face. As Wembanyama was ushered into the restaurant, Spears could be heard yelling “That’s America for you! Fuck you all!”

Spears’ team initially claimed that Smith had “backhanded” the pop star hard enough to knock her to the ground. They also filed a police report and demanded apologies from Wembanyama, Smith, and the Spurs. However, law enforcement declined to file charges, citing a lack of criminal intent and video evidence that showed Spears “hit herself in the face”. Regardless, Spears’ fans trolled Wembanyama on social media as the rookie struggled in his first Summer League game. However, Spears has now addressed external claims and comments about the incident.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

Speaking on her Instagram, Spears addressed comments she had “heard on a radio station” that stated she “deserved to get hit” and that “security were just doing their job.” Unsurprisingly, Spears took umbridge with this line of thinking. “I’ve been with the most famous people in the world. Girls would literally throw themselves at these guys. Once, I was knocked down by like, three 12-year-olds trying to get my picture. Not even one time did security touch them or even come near them. Point being is, I didn’t appreciate the people saying that I deserved it, because no woman ever deserves to be hit.

She continued. “I simply tapped him on the back and his [Smith’s] hand came back, hit me in the face, and knocked me to the floor. My best friend picked me up and hugged me.” She continued. “I did get an apology at my table thirty minutes later. But I am yet to receive a public apology.” The matter appears to be settled for everyone apart from Spears. While claiming she deserved to be slapped in an unconscionable position to hold, Spears continues to perpetuate misinformation about the event. All available evidence shows that she was not knocked down during the incident. Furthermore, nothing is gained by continually attempting to compare different security scenarios. Regardless, Spears is right in rebuking the idea that she “deserved” to be hit. However, that message is lessened when it is tied to an inaccurate retelling of the incident.

[via]