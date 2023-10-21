will.i.am And J Balvin Drop Another Track For The F1 Season With “LET’S GO”

One thing you might not have known about Black Eyed Peas member will.i.am is that he is a big-time F1 racing fan. The fast-growing sport has been one of will's favorite things to watch and he is happy to be a part of this partnership. It began back in early May of this year with the release of his first single in over a decade. He teamed up with another hip-hop legend, Lil Wayne for one of their few collaborations.

"THE FORMULA" got things started and now we have another track, "LET'S GO." This one features J Balvin and unlike the previous collaboration, this is not their first rodeo together. The Latin singer and rapper teamed up on the Black Eyed Peas 2020 hit "RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)." will.i.am knows how to create global bangers and this is another one for sure.

Listen To "LET'S GO" From will.i.am And J Balvin

It has radio-friendly and worldwide appeal with EDM and electronic-like production. The chorus is also very catchy. will.i.am certainly brought a stadium-ready track that will get everyone hype for the next big-time Formula 1 race. In fact, the 2023 season is still underway. The next race is tomorrow (October 22) at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single from will.i.am and J Balvin, "LET'S GO?" Is this the better of the two tracks from will.i.am? Did you know he was into F1 racing? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around will.i.am, as well as all of the hottest song drops.

Quotable Lyrics:

Comin' through like trouble, rappin' with the verbo

Break through the barricade, deep up in a hurdle

Gotta get over before I get on the number one

Número uno, universal, ayy, ayy, ayy

Y'all better follow the leader

Never lookin' back, that's why I can't see ya

