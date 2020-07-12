f1
- SportsLewis Hamilton Move To Ferrari Leaves Fans Stunned & Eager For ChaosHamilton would be the first since Schumacher to switch between the historic rivals.By Ben Mock
- MusicASAP Rocky Unleashes Debut F1 Collection With Puma, Timed Perfectly For Las Vegas Grand PrixThe new collection arrives Friday!By Tallie Spencer
- ViralMachine Gun Kelly On Fans Clowning His F1 Interview: "I Hate Being In Public"In the virally awkward clip, many and thought the rap and pop-punk artist came off as rude and disinterested, which he came forward to explain.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsMachine Gun Kelly's Awkward F1 Interview Gets Him Clowned On TwitterSocial media users are split as to was responsible for the strange interview.By Caroline Fisher
- Songswill.i.am And J Balvin Drop Another Track For The F1 Season With "LET'S GO"This is will.i.am's second single for F1. By Zachary Horvath
- SportsKid Cudi Becomes F1 Superfan After Meeting Lewis HamiltonCudi posted up with the Mercedes driver at the Belgian Grand Prix.By Ben Mock
- SportsLewis Hamilton Officially Knighted By Prince CharlesThe F1 superstar can now add "sir" to his name.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion Refuses To Freestyle Rap During Awkward Interview At F1 Grand PrixMegan Thee Stallion's team shut down an awkward interview with former racer Martin Brundle at the F1 Grand Prix.By Alex Zidel
- SportsLewis Hamilton Makes History With 100th Formula 1 WinLewis Hamilton is the first F1 driver to reach the 100-win plateau.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLewis Hamilton Makes History And Ties F1 Championship RecordLewis Hamilton continues to stack his achievements.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLewis Hamilton Breaks Longstanding Formula 1 Wins RecordMany Formula 1 fans thought the record would never be broken.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLewis Hamilton Ties Legendary Formula 1 RecordLewis Hamilton continues to cement himself amongst the greats of auto-racing.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLewis Hamilton Investigated By F1 Over Breonna Taylor TributeLewis Hamilton wore a shirt demanding the arrest of the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLewis Hamilton Raises Fist In Support Of BLM After Grand Prix WinLewis Hamilton picked up his first win of the season today.By Alexander Cole