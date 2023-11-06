Machine Gun Kelly On Fans Clowning His F1 Interview: “I Hate Being In Public”

Machine Gun Kelly is once again getting subjected to a lot of ridicule online, one that he thinks is unfair. Moreover, you might've seen on social media that he recently had an awkward interview with Sky Sports reporter Martin Bundle at Formula 1's Brazil Grand Prix on Sunday (November 5). In it, the rap and pop-punk artist struggled to hear the questions due to the loud noises, and eventually left the interview in frustration. Furthermore, this led to a lot of people clowning him online, and even dragging him as rude or disinterested. Well, that's exactly what the Houston-born rapper was, as he explained on Twitter.

"my vibe is 'the worst' how?" Machine Gun Kelly asked indignantly on the social media platform on Sunday night. "because someone put a microphone in my face essentially forcing me to do a random interview when i was just trying to enjoy an event? because car engines were so loud i couldnt hear him? please tell me more about why im the worst. my anxiety has won. i hate being in public." All in all, it looks like there are plenty of reasons to blame for this interaction, none of which necessarily relate to either party.

Machine Gun Kelly Responds To Awkward F1 Interview Clowning: Read

However, there's still something to be said for how MGK reacted to this, as well as how Bundle handled the situation. Still, it's probably not enough to criticize them and not just laugh at a funny celebrity interview clip, of which there are too many to get mad over. After all, Machine Gun Kelly had other things on his mind around that time, especially following the Halloween season. He and Megan Fox donned multiple matching costumes this year, which re-sparked interest in their rocky relationship.

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old recently got back into his hip-hop collaborative bag, teaming up with Lil Durk for an Amazon Music performance. Considering how much he jumps genres, it's nice to see him blend these worlds together rather than pick one over the other. Let's hope there's more where that came from, and that the funny interview clips stay comical and not criticizable. For more news and the latest updates on Machine Gun Kelly, keep checking in with HNHH.

