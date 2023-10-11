Machine Gun Kelly Squares Up To Confront Fan Who Rushed On-Stage

Fans rushing at artists on stage has become one of the strangest concert trends of 2023 alongside fans throwing things at artists while they perform. No artist has proven too big either as even Drake has dealt with both issues while on his "It's All A Blur" tour this summer. During a recent interview at the Forbes Under 30 Summit, Machine Gun Kelly almost became subject to the same trend. But before a fan could even get the chance to get close to him, he confronted them.

“My man, get the f—k away from me. Yo, what are you doing? What are you doing? This is a bad look. Don’t make me do this,” Kelly said as he quickly stood up and balled his fists as an unidentified fan ran on stage. The situation in the video escalates very quickly but thankfully it never boils over. Shortly after the initial confrontation security comes in to assist and Kelly gets to sit back down and continue his interview. “I’m sorry, I try to live the dichotomy more on this side than the other guy. I left that guy in the past. I’m really sorry. I do apologize for my primal reaction,” he concluded. Check out the video of the encounter below.

Read More: Jacksonville Shooter Revealed Desire To Kill Eminem & Machine Gun Kelly In Letters

Machine Gun Kelly Confronts Fan On Stage

Earlier this year, Machine Gun Kelly got in trouble for a confrontation that did end up turning physical. He got in a fight with a stranger at the Orange County Fair back in July. Fans online sifted through videos of the encounter trying to breakdown who started it and who was ultimately at fault.

The encounter came when MGK was with Megan Fox. The couple has a pretty tumultuous few months earlier this year but rumors about them have vanished completely in the months since. What do you think of Machine Gun Kelly's reaction to a fan coming on stage? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Lil Durk Recruits Machine Gun Kelly For Amazon Music Show, Performs With Kids In Chicago

[Via]