Jacksonville Shooter Revealed Desire To Kill Eminem & Machine Gun Kelly In Letters

New grim and disturbing details recently surfaced concerning the story and background of the Jacksonville shooter. For those unaware, 21-year-old Ryan Palmeter shot and killed three Black individuals at a Jacksonville, Florida Dollar General on Saturday (August 26) before taking his own life. Moreover, his victims were two men (19-year-old Anolt Joseph “AJ” Laguerre Jr. and 29-year-old Jerrald Gallion) and one woman (52-year-old Michelle Carr). In a new set of letters revealed by Rolling Stone, we now know some more details of Palmeter’s intentions, motives, and warped issues. These letters take aim at Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly through a homophobic and racist rant, so reader discretion is advised.

“Eminem (aka Marshall Mathers, aka Slim Shady aka Ken Keniff, aka the white guy from D12),” Palmeter wrote in one excerpt. It’s unclear when these writings came to be, but they paint an ugly and dangerous picture. “Stared the abyss (being n***erdly) and the abyss stared back (becoming a n***er). Walks the edge of n***er lover and honorary n***er. Fell off not because his new stuff sucked but because the lyrics were gay annoying liberal s**t.”

Eminem Performing At The 2022 MTV VMAs

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 28: Eminem performs onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)

“Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly): Honorable n***er,” he expressed concerning MGK. “To be killed on sight like Eminem because I didn’t get a shot at him up in Ohio.” This suggests that Palmeter actually got close to the Cleveland native. Regardless, FBI Director Christopher Wray addressed these texts in a briefing call with law enforcement officials and leaders in the community on Saturday (August 28). “[The investigation] reveals the perpetrator of Saturday’s attack through his own writings, through the references he made, and through his actions, make clear his intentions, his actions, his motivations, his hate,” he stated.

Meanwhile, apparently the weapons and body armor Palmeter used to carry out this attack referenced previous mass shootings. This information, according to an FBI special agent, led the organization to believe he wanted others to take inspiration from this and carry out similar atrocities. It’s a stomach-churning development that hopefully doesn’t continue to become a commonality. For the latest news on Machine Gun Kelly and Eminem and more big updates on this story, come back to HNHH.

