Jacksonville Shooter Revealed Desire To Kill Eminem & Machine Gun Kelly In Letters

Ryan Palmeter named the two rappers in racist and homophobic rants he expressed in writing.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Jacksonville Shooter Revealed Desire To Kill Eminem & Machine Gun Kelly In Letters

New grim and disturbing details recently surfaced concerning the story and background of the Jacksonville shooter. For those unaware, 21-year-old Ryan Palmeter shot and killed three Black individuals at a Jacksonville, Florida Dollar General on Saturday (August 26) before taking his own life. Moreover, his victims were two men (19-year-old Anolt Joseph “AJ” Laguerre Jr. and 29-year-old Jerrald Gallion) and one woman (52-year-old Michelle Carr). In a new set of letters revealed by Rolling Stone, we now know some more details of Palmeter’s intentions, motives, and warped issues. These letters take aim at Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly through a homophobic and racist rant, so reader discretion is advised.

“Eminem (aka Marshall Mathers, aka Slim Shady aka Ken Keniff, aka the white guy from D12),” Palmeter wrote in one excerpt. It’s unclear when these writings came to be, but they paint an ugly and dangerous picture. “Stared the abyss (being n***erdly) and the abyss stared back (becoming a n***er). Walks the edge of n***er lover and honorary n***er. Fell off not because his new stuff sucked but because the lyrics were gay annoying liberal s**t.”

Read More: Republican Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Addresses Eminem’s Cease And Desist

Eminem Performing At The 2022 MTV VMAs

Eminem Machine Gun Kelly Jacksonville Shooter Hip Hop News
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 28: Eminem performs onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)

“Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly): Honorable n***er,” he expressed concerning MGK. “To be killed on sight like Eminem because I didn’t get a shot at him up in Ohio.” This suggests that Palmeter actually got close to the Cleveland native. Regardless, FBI Director Christopher Wray addressed these texts in a briefing call with law enforcement officials and leaders in the community on Saturday (August 28). “[The investigation] reveals the perpetrator of Saturday’s attack through his own writings, through the references he made, and through his actions, make clear his intentions, his actions, his motivations, his hate,” he stated.

Meanwhile, apparently the weapons and body armor Palmeter used to carry out this attack referenced previous mass shootings. This information, according to an FBI special agent, led the organization to believe he wanted others to take inspiration from this and carry out similar atrocities. It’s a stomach-churning development that hopefully doesn’t continue to become a commonality. For the latest news on Machine Gun Kelly and Eminem and more big updates on this story, come back to HNHH.

Read More: Machine Gun Kelly Allegedly Speaks On Fair Scuffle, Strangers Flattered Megan Fox

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.