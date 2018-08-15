letters
- MusicJacksonville Shooter Revealed Desire To Kill Eminem & Machine Gun Kelly In LettersRyan Palmeter named the two rappers in racist and homophobic rants he expressed in writing.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GramNBA YoungBoy Shares "Deep In Me" Poem From Jail Ahead Of "Sincerely, Kentrell" ReleaseThe rapper is set to release his next album at the stroke of midnight on Friday (September 24).By Erika Marie
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Surprises Fan With Phone Call While In JailThe superfan sent him a letter a little over a week ago & the rapper wanted to thank her for the support.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsJuice WRLD's GF Ally Lotti Shares His Touching Letters & TextsJuice WRLD's girlfriend Ally Lotti shares two letters and text messages from the late artist on the one-year anniversary of his death.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeBay Area Woman Leaves "Go Back To Your Land" Note At Homes Of MinoritiesA woman left xenophobic letters outside the homes of people of color in the Bay Area.By Cole Blake
- MusicKodak Black's Team Shares His Address & Invites Fans To Send Letters"They mean the world to Yak." By Mitch Findlay
- CrimeTekashi 6ix9ine's Mother & Brother's Letters To Judge RevealedTekashi69's family is going to war for him.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett: Threatening Letter Sender Faces Up To Five Years In PrisonPolice are working to trace who sent threatening letters days before Jussie's attack By Chantilly Post
- SocietyInmate Admits To Murdering Black Man In Letter To White Supremacist GroupJohn Daniel Carothers confesses to the murder of Robert Miller.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersZaytoven Blames His Intern For Messing Up His Artist Recruitment PostingAlways blame the intern!By Devin Ch