Machine Gun Kelly Allegedly Speaks On Fair Scuffle, Strangers Flattered Megan Fox

There’s a lot of debate and conversation now around Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s scuffle with some strangers at the Orange County fair. Moreover, a lot of this is because it was unclear who exactly started the confrontation in the first place. However, with more reports, testimonies, and alleged tweets to consider, the bigger picture’s starting to come into clearer focus. Furthermore, MGK allegedly tweeted that nobody ever punched him (and presumably deleted it, since it’s not there anymore as of writing this article). From what videos show, he approached the two males, their altercation ended up pushing Fox to the side on a fence, and then security broke it up.

In addition, it seems like the two guys that Machine Gun Kelly took issue with explained the whole thing to TMZ. Nelson Zuniga told the publication that he and his brothers were waiting to get on the UFO ride at the fair when the couple stepped off it. Then, his younger brother Angel recognized the actress and model and told her she’s “beautiful as f**k,” which MGK didn’t appreciate. According to Nelson, the pop-punk and rap artist slapped Angel, and the youngest brother tried to punch him back. What’s more is that Nelson also tried to get back at him, but things didn’t get to that point.

Read More: Machine Gun Kelly Allegedly Threw First Punch At Orange County Fair Fight: Video

Machine Gun Kelly’s Fair Incident Target Speaks Out

Meanwhile, Nelson said that they just complimented Megan Fox and didn’t mean any disrespect by the acknowledgement. Considering that there were a lot of other fans there waiting to greet them, it seems like this group just got unlucky with their approach. Regardless, as security separated Machine Gun Kelly from the group of brothers, they ended up pushing Fox against a barricade, but it seems like no one was seriously harmed or shook up in this incident. Even though this appears to be a one-and-done scenario, reports indicate that it won’t be the case.

According to TMZ, Nelson and his family are considering legal action against MGK, but still haven’t decided. They did speak to lawyers, but considering the vague and relatively low-key nature of this incident, it might not manifest into anything. After all, it wouldn’t be the first time he punched a fan- though these brothers were never fans, and that fan was asking for it. For more news and the latest updates on Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, check back in with HNHH.

Read More: Machine Gun Kelly Gets Horny On Main Over Megan Fox’s Latest Instagram Post

[via] [via]