- MusicUsher Calls Rihanna A "Queen" In Response To Her Praise"Usher is a natural, he’s a legend," Rihanna says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicASAP Rocky Praises Meghann Cuniff's "Old School Journalism" At Court HearingMeghann Cuniff attended a preliminary hearing for ASAP Rocky's first-degree assault case today.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSoulja Boy Tells J. Cole Not To "Speak On" HimFans are confused by Soulja Boy's response to J. Cole's apparent compliment.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureMachine Gun Kelly Allegedly Speaks On Fair Scuffle, Strangers Flattered Megan FoxMGK reportedly took to Twitter with a message as the hecklers in question explain that they called his partner "beautiful as f**k."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSnoop Dogg Received Big Praise From James Brown Before His PassingSnoop recalls meeting the legendary James Brown and what he told him.By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureSteve Lacy Gets Huge Love From Ye: "One Of The Most Inspiring People On The Planet"Sounds like Kanye West is a big fan of "Gemini Rights."By Hayley Hynes
- SportsShaq Offers Dwight Howard Some Rare Compliments After Hot Lakers StartShaq and Dwight continue to make amends.By Alexander Cole
- AnticsLil B Praises Lil Nas X For Having A Curvaceous BodyThe Based God speaks again.By Alexander Cole
- MusicOffset Shows Love To Tyler, The Creator's "IGOR" Album: It's On Some "Different Sh*t"Real recognize real. By Chantilly Post
- MusicMeek Mill Jumps In Kourtney Kardashian’s Comments: “Ass Phat In The Second Pic”Meek Mill shooting his shot? By Kevin Goddard
- MusicCardi B Teases Offset's Album Yet Again: "Babyfather Album Too Spicy"We're ready for it!! By Chantilly Post
- MusicAkon Says Kanye West Deserves More Credit For Changing The GameHe acknowledges the way-paver. By Zaynab
- MusicAnderson .Paak Compares Tierra Whack To Missy ElliotHe shares a legit accolade.By Zaynab
- MusicK. Michelle Claims She Wants To Sleep With Dej LoafShe caused her fans virtual whiplash.By Zaynab
- MusicDrake Further De-escalates Kanye West Beef, Welcomes Him To Attend ShowDrake is reportedly game if Kanye West wants to attend the "Aubrey & The Three Migos" tour.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentWinnie Harlow Responds To False Report That She Wore Makeup When She Didn'tThe Daily Mail writer went a little off track with their exposition.By Devin Ch