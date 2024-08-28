Drake Astoundingly Receives Praise From Joe Budden In Shocking Turn Of Events

Joe liking something from Drake?! No way.

Yesterday, there was a potential theory that DJ Akademiks was entertaining in regard to Drake dropping music at a certain time. The hip-hop pundit recalled past conversations with Joe Budden about how the latter felt that Drake was purposely dropping tracks after the podcaster would record his episodes, that way he would react to them late. Budden recognized this pattern during the heat of the Kendrick Lamar beef, and at first, Akademiks was quick to dismiss it. However, after letting it marinate and noticing when Drake put out his most recent 100gigs.org three-pack, he's now fully of that same belief.

In our report, we noted that we were curious to see what Joe Budden would have to say, given what we just outlined. Would he address this trend he feels is real? Was he going to rip the songs to shreds even more so because of that? Well, with the second weekly episode of The Joe Budden Podcast now up today, according to a tweet from joebuddenclips, we have our answer.

Joe Budden Says This Is His Favorite Three-Pack From Drake

In a major plot twist, the controversial host actually had the complete opposite reaction to "Supersoak (SOD)", "No Face", and "Circadian Rhythm". While reacting to the former of the trio, Budden was visibly enjoying the track and saying that this three-pack is his favorite out of the two. Later into the panel's conversation, he says that he also thinks that "he's doing a decent job now in post battle recovery". However, in that same breath, Budden just wants Drake to be with his team and his team only and just go to work on slowly returning to form. Additionally, he's not really hoping that Drake and Kendrick start "game 2", but he's going to have a "front-row seat" if it does go down to no one's surprise.