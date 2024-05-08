Joe Budden Hilariously Dances To Kendrick Lamar's Scathing Drake Diss, "Not Like Us"

REVOLT X AT&amp;T Host REVOLT 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 1
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Joe Budden speaks onstage at the REVOLT X AT&amp;T 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 1 at Magic Box on October 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for REVOLT)

Joe Budden is thoroughly entertained.

Joe Budden is someone that people have been wanting to hear from as of late. Overall, this is because of the current feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Budden has proven to be one of the most beloved commenters on the culture. Sure, he may be disagreeable at times, but he is always entertaining when giving his opinion. Furthermore, he is someone who has been very critical of Drake in the past, which has made fans doubly curious about his thoughts on the Kendrick Lamar feud.

After Kendrick dropped "Not Like Us" on Saturday, Budden hopped on a stream with DJ Akademiks. It was here where he claimed that Drizzy was currently losing. He felt like a time stamp record was necessary, although that is not what Drake gave us. Instead, he came through with "The Heart Part 6" which felt like a surrender. In the latest episode of the Joe Budden Podcast, Joe discussed the beef and revealed just how much he loves "Not Like Us." He even used the song to taunt Ish, who is seemingly on Drake's side.

Joe Budden Loves The New Song

Once Joe put the song on, everyone got up and started dancing as Ish stayed seated on the couch next to Ice. It was a hilarious moment that just goes to show that Kendrick might have the best song in all of this. Some say it belongs to "Family Matters," but "Not Like Us" is getting everyone out of their seats in a big way. It just goes to show that Kendrick is a hitmaker, even if some try to make the erroneous claim that his music is boring.

Let us know what you think of the beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, in the comments section down below. Do you agree that Kendrick is currently winning? Will Drake decide to drop again in an attempt to sway public opinion? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

