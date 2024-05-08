Jay Rock Clowns Drake Fans Amidst Rap Battle: "Y'all 69 God Lost!"

The hate is real. Kendrick Lamar put on a diss record masterclass over the last seven days, with three diss tracks and a rollout that completely stomped on his opponent's. Drake rapped incredibly well on his responses, but the momentum is with Lamar, and his former TDE label mates are celebrating. Jay Rock got on X (formerly Twitter) on May 7 to let fans know who won the battle. He also took time out to make fun of Drake fans who were trying to dig stuff up on Lamar and his camp.

Jay Rock didn't mince words. He not only clowned Drake fans for crying about their favorite rapper losing, but he referred to the rapper by the nickname Lamar gave him on "Not Like Us." The 6 God has been dubbed the "69 God," at least on the West Coast. "Don't be mad at me y'all 69 God lost," Rock tweeted out. The Watts emcee then turned his attention to the fans who have been going through old tweets from the TDE camp. Metro Boomin underwent a similar fan investigation on X, and wound up looking pretty bad considering the questionable nature of some of his old tweets.

Jay Rock Claimed That Drake Fans Are "Reaching"

Jay Rock knows the Drake fans are looking for similar dirt on him and the rest of Lamar's old label. He isn't worried, though. "Lol old a*s tweets y'all digging up and still can't read or comprehend," he added. "14 year ago tweets y'all reaching for the stars lol." This is not the first time Rock has voiced support for K. Dot during the battle. He praised his Black Hippy brother on X after the release of the first Drake diss, "Euphoria." "Now this ain't no AI," he assured fans. "See I know Kdot!" He also updated fans on the score of the battle after Lamar dropped "Not Like Us." "4-0 we already know," he added.

A quick scroll through Jay Rock's X timeline proves that he's been team Dot the entire time. That being said, the rapper did delete the tweet about the "69 God" hours after posting it. It's ironic, given that the Drake fans he alluded to are looking for messages that might get deleted. Jay Rock is also recording his new album, which is tentatively titled Eastside Johnny. A proper release date hasn't been given, but Rock has confirmed that it will drop some time in 2024.

