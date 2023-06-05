Jay Rock
- Music5 Things We Want On Jay Rock's Next AlbumAs TDE kicks off its stacked calendar of releases, here are 5 things we want on Jay Rock’s next album.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicTop Dawg Entertainment 2024 Releases: TDE Artists Dropping Albums This YearTop Dawg artists have made posts claiming that 2024 will be a massive year for the esteemed rap record label.By TeeJay Small
- MusicJay Rock Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperExplore Jay Rock's journey to fame and his estimated net worth in 2024, highlighting his rise in the hip-hop industry and major achievements.By Jake Skudder
- SongsJay Rock And Bongo ByTheWay Come Through With Epic Horn-Backed Single "Still That Way"Jay is bringing it on this one. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsJay Rock And Ab-Soul Collab For The First Time In Eight Years On "Blowfly"Jay Rock and Ab-Soul reunite. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicJay Rock Reveals He Will Be Dropping A New Song With Ab-Soul This FridayCould this be a song from Jay's upcoming album?By Zachary Horvath
- SongsJay Rock Is Taking Control Of His Life On New "Ambition (Freestyle)"There is no confirmation if this song will appear on his next album. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicJay Rock Thinks That Kendrick Lamar's Leaked Verse On "ELEMENT." Is RealHopefully, that version comes out some day. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicJay Rock: The TDE Emcee's Best SongsJay Rock season is officially upon us. In wake of his latest single, we've ranked his best songs.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicJay Rock Says New Album Is All Hits: "No Skips"Jay Rock of course would never diss any of his own tracks.By Jake Lyda
- Music11 Of Rap's Best Political AnthemsPolitical rap songs have been present in the genre for years and will continue to be made in the years going forward. By Paul Barnes