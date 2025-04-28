Ray Vaughn & Jay Rock Recall Their Fervent Hunger For Wealth On "KLOWN dance"

After a brief delay, Ray Vaughn delivered "The Good The Bad The Dollar Menu" with tons of quality which includes "KLOWN dance" with Jay Rock.

"Runnin' with n****s that's gon' go the distance / How does it feel to have no offenses? / I'm down to go to jail if I want it, n**** / And I want it, n****." Overall, the lyrical balance mixed with the passionate performance is why Ray Vaughn is next up.

One of many highlights on Ray's new mixtape, The Good The Bad The Dollar Menu, the Cali rappers are resilient. Do they admit to doing to wrong and hardheaded? Yes. But both voices had bigger plans for themselves to achieve generational wealth and spend it on what they want.

Going through financial struggle for a majority of your life can push you to do two things. Either you find it within yourself to do whatever it takes to dig yourself out or you resort to doing illegal and immoral things. For Ray Vaughn and his TDE cohort Jay Rock desperate times called for desperate measures as they explain on "KLOWN dance."

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.