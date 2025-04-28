Ray Vaughn & Jay Rock Recall Their Fervent Hunger For Wealth On "KLOWN dance"

BY Zachary Horvath 1028 Views
ray-vaughnray-vaughn
After a brief delay, Ray Vaughn delivered "The Good The Bad The Dollar Menu" with tons of quality which includes "KLOWN dance" with Jay Rock.

Going through financial struggle for a majority of your life can push you to do two things. Either you find it within yourself to do whatever it takes to dig yourself out or you resort to doing illegal and immoral things. For Ray Vaughn and his TDE cohort Jay Rock desperate times called for desperate measures as they explain on "KLOWN dance."

One of many highlights on Ray's new mixtape, The Good The Bad The Dollar Menu, the Cali rappers are resilient. Do they admit to doing to wrong and hardheaded? Yes. But both voices had bigger plans for themselves to achieve generational wealth and spend it on what they want.

"I've been flockin' (I've been flockin') / I've been thievin' (I've been thievin') / Sorry, mama (Sorry, mama) / I need all of my wants (Want, go, go, go)." However, while there is some humor peppered in, Ray Vaughn and Jay Rock ground the track with hard-hitting bars.

"Runnin' with n****s that's gon' go the distance / How does it feel to have no offenses? / I'm down to go to jail if I want it, n**** / And I want it, n****." Overall, the lyrical balance mixed with the passionate performance is why Ray Vaughn is next up.

TDE is going to be in good hands for a long time if he sticks with the label. Check out "KLOWN dance" below. The Good The Bad The Dollar Menu spans 11 tracks and features Ash Leone, LaRussell, Samara Cyn, Sydney Leona, and more.

Ray Vaughn & Jay Rock "KLOWN dance"

Quotable Lyrics:

Drop a check, then I f*ck up a Chase account
The check ain't bounce, chef's kiss
We makin' out, I had sleep for dinner
But I really got a taste for clout
Rob the crib, take the house
Iron on me, so the sh*t could get straightened out

