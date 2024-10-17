Big Meech Is Back Home: Everything We Know About The BMF Co-Founder's Reported Prison Release

From the D to the A, Big Meech and his brother Southwest T turned BMF into one of the most recognizable drug empires in America.

The story of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, the co-founder of the Black Mafia Family (BMF), feels like an urban legend. For the better part of this century, Meech has been incarcerated in federal prison after he was convicted of operating one of the most extensive drug trafficking and money laundering rings in the history of the U.S. Big Meech’s legacy continued to live on throughout the years, whether immortalized as a benchmark of success in hip-hop or his son Lil Meech’s depiction of him in Starz’s BMF series. With TMZ reporting his release from prison to a halfway house, we’re delving into everything we know about the situation thus far.

Big Meech Transferred To Community Confinement

On Tuesday (Oct. 15), Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, 56, was transferred from FCI Coleman Low in Wildwood, Florida, to a halfway house in Miami, according to the Bureau of Prisons’ Miami Residential Re-entry Program. News first emerged across blogs that reposted screenshots of his status. However, official reports from TMZ confirmed that the transitional step is part of his sentence for running BMF.

With Flenory’s release to a halfway house, he’ll serve the remainder of his sentence in a more lenient environment. According to Complex, he’ll be released on January 27th, 2026. This comes after a judge agreed to shorten his sentence three years earlier this year due to a string of positive developments. His lawyers argued that he maintained good behavior and efforts toward personal development, which includes obtaining his GED and staying out of trouble.

"The Opportunity To Begin A New Chapter"

Barnett later shared a statement to Hot 97 regarding Meech's release. "I’m overjoyed that Demetrius Flenory is finally free after nearly 20 years behind bars. Two decades is an incredibly long time, and it’s been inspiring to witness the power of hope and resilience," she said. "He used his time in prison to focus on personal growth and transformation, and now he has the opportunity to begin a new chapter," the statement continues. "He’s out, but millions more remain trapped inside – there’s still so much work to be done. We need to push for real change, for a justice system that recognizes the dignity and potential for redemption in every individual. Our commitment to challenging the injustices that still exist within the criminal legal system remains unwavering. There is nothing more urgent than freedom.”

The Origins Of The BMF Empire

Big Meech, alongside his brother Terry "Southwest T" Flenory, founded the Black Mafia Family in 1985. As depicted in their Starz series, the brotherly duo gained footing in the Detroit area before expanding their operations. However, their foray into entertainment and hip-hop led prosecutors to claim they only used it as a front for their drug empire. However, by the time the early 2000s came around, federal agents began cracking down. They exposed the Flenory brothers’ imprint as a front for a sprawling cocaine trafficking network that brought in over $270 million. They claimed Meech operated from Atlanta, where he oversaw distribution. Meanwhile, they believed his brother Terry managed shipments from Los Angeles in collaboration with the Mexican cartels.

The Downfall: A Nationwide Operation Crumbles

In October 2005, a large-scale raid, launched by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, led to the arrest of over 30 members of BMF. The operation resulted in the seizure of over $20 million in assets, including $2 million in cash, jewelry, and luxury homes across multiple states, the Daily Mail reports. Through information gained from dealers and distributors who worked for BMF, authorities were able to execute this operation successfully. Federal agents also captured wiretapped conversations from Terry’s phone where he raised concerns about Meech’s excessive partying and the potential damage it would inflict on their operation. The prosecutors brought forth 900 pages of transcripts from these conversations.

Eventually, the two were indicted and charged under the Continuing Criminal Enterprise Statute possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine, conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, two counts of possession with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments. By 2006, authorities charged 16 more people with conspiracy to distribute cocaine and with money laundering. Authorities arrested more alleged associates in the years that followed with 150 people charged for their supposed roles in BMF.

Legal Battles & Sentencing

In November 2007, a judge handed down a 30 year prison sentence to Demetrius and Terry Flenory. They pled guilty to “involving the large-scale distribution of cocaine throughout the United States from 1990 through 2005.” “The BMF was a violent, sophisticated drug smuggling and money laundering organization that began right here in Detroit, Michigan,” Robert Corso, then Special Agent in Charge, said. “Terry and Demetrius Flenory expanded what was a small, local operation into a multistate, multimillion-dollar criminal enterprise with direct links to Mexican-based drug trafficking cartels.”

The Road To Freedom: Sentence Reduction & Personal Growth

Demetrius' recent transfer to community confinement comes after his attorney, Brittany K. Barnett, successfully petitioned for a sentence reduction. Earlier this year, a judge shortened his prison term by almost three years due to his good behavior while incarcerated. Barnett revealed that Big Meech made significant strides toward rehabilitation. She emphasized that Flenory now has a chance to begin a new chapter in his life.

Terry "Southwest Tee" Flenory's Early Release

Big Meech's brother Terry has been out of custody since May 2020. The court granted Southwest T an early release following health concerns during the COVID-10 pandemic. The compassionate release marked a pivotal moment in the Flenory family, one that spurred hope that Big Meech would similarly be coming home.

The BMF Show & Its Cultural Impact