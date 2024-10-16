Big Meech’s Prison Release Prompts Generous Offer From Sexyy Red

Reportedly, Big Meech will finish his sentence at a halfway house.

Earlier today, The Jasmine Brand exclusively reported that Big Meech was released from prison after over two decades behind bars. His lawyer Brittany K. Barnett confirmed the news in a statement shared with Hot 97. “I’m overjoyed that Demetrius Flenory is finally free after nearly 20 years behind bars. Two decades is an incredibly long time, and it’s been inspiring to witness the power of hope and resilience," she said.

“He used his time in prison to focus on personal growth and transformation, and now he has the opportunity to begin a new chapter," Barnett's statement continues. "He’s out, but millions more remain trapped inside – there’s still so much work to be done. We need to push for real change, for a justice system that recognizes the dignity and potential for redemption in every individual. Our commitment to challenging the injustices that still exist within the criminal legal system remains unwavering. There is nothing more urgent than freedom.”

Sexyy Red Wants To Perform At Big Meech's Welcome Home Party For Free

For obvious reasons, his loved ones are overjoyed. They're flooding social media with uplifting messages following the release. Sexyy Red even hopped on Twitter/X to share her reaction to the news. "Where da welcome home party @ I'm trona perform for da freeski," she wrote. Clearly, she's happy about the latest development in Big Meech's case, though it remains unclear whether or not she'll actually get an opportunity to be part of his welcome home celebration.

Baller Alert reports that the Black Mafia Family founder will finish out his sentence in a halfway house in Florida, meaning that he's not totally free just yet. For now, while he's out of federal prison, it's uncertain when his sentence will officially be over. What do you think of Big Meech reportedly being released from prison and moved to a halfway house? What about Sexyy Red's reaction to the news? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.