Sexyy Red Airs Out Obsessive Fans Spreading Gucci Third Leg Fling Rumors

Monday Night RAW
ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 07: Sexyy Red addresses the crowd during Monday Night RAW at Enterprise Center on October 7, 2024 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by WWE/Getty Images)
Sexyy Red is tired of dealing with this speculation.

As one of the most buzzed-about rappers today that doesn't shy away from romantic topics in her music, Sexyy Red is always subject to relationship rumors online. But it seems like she finally had enough after fans presumed that she and OnlyFans creator Gucci Third Leg are in a relationship thanks to a picture they took together. "Why every time y'all see me with a n***a, y'all think I'm f***ing him?" the St. Louis femcee inquired on social media. "Like, can I just chill? Can I hang out? God, I'm a grown-a** gangster superhero. Leave me alone." She's got a point...

As lewd as Sexyy Red's music can be, it also presents a pretty exaggerated image of who she is that, more likely than not, doesn't accurately reflect every single decision and viewpoint that she champions. Therefore, anyone making these assumptions constantly and without strong indicators is just buying into that image without considering how it could differ from the person behind it. Nevertheless, she also takes time to address other hot-button social media topics of the moment beyond romantic gossip. The 26-year-old recently clapped back at Slim Thug's criticism towards face tattoos, for example.

Sexyy Red Calls Out Presumptuous Fans

However, it's not like every single Sexyy Red relationship rumor emerges with no type of evidence or indication to back it up. You might remember that she, Chief Keef, and King Von's sister Kayla B were in a bit of a love triangle situation. Still, it's unclear how much of this was just for social media promo for Sexyy and Keef's recent collaborations and how much of it is legit. Either way, they all certainly use that narrative for their benefit when it comes to engagement.

Whether more relationship rumors come her way or not, Sexyy Red doesn't scare easy... Most of the time. She was the latest victim of the Punk'd reboot on YouTube, and in her episode, she freaked out over a creepy "cabin in the woods" stay with friends and family. After facing a creepy girl on a static-possessed TV, Sexyy probably has more than enough moxie to call out fake narratives directly.

