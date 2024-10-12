GloRilla And Sexyy Red Drop Killer "WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME" Video

You know what you're getting.

GloRilla and Sexyy Red definitely cater to the same crowd. They know how to make instantly catchy trap songs that cater to women and men alike. GloRilla, in particular, is really having a moment. The rapper is fresh off the release of her debut album, Glorious, and it has been warmly received by fans. Many feel it showcases previously unforeseen depth to her pen game and overall persona. That said, the standouts have been the ratchet anthems, and "WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME" is definitely one of those.

GloRilla and Sexyy Red sound perfectly at home on the bouncy beat to this new single. They knew they were hitting on a potential smash here, so it makes sense that this would be the song to get a video as soon as Glorious dropped. "WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME" is not an instance of a music video trying to be artsy, or too clever for its own good. It gives the fans exactly what they want, which is GloRIlla and Sexyy Red shaking and rapping along in outrageous outfits. The two rappers are clearly having a ball during the video. The settings alternate between a barbershop and a bright pink background in which Glo and Red brandish increasingly bold looks.

GloRilla And Sexyy Red Bring Out The Best In Each Other

Fans have been waiting for GloRilla and Sexyy Red to link up on a song, and "WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME" delivers on both the sonic and visual front. The video is fun, and easily rewatchable. The song is even better. GloRilla kicks things off with an energetic and stylish verse. Sexyy Red, of course, comes in with her trademark flow on the back end of the song. There's a lot to like about the track, especially its bouncy, seemingly unstoppable instrumental.