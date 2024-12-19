GloRilla & Sexyy Red Consider Dropping A Collaborative Album

GloRilla and Sexyy Red say it would be "ratchet as fu*k."

GloRilla and Sexyy Red say they're both interested in making a collaborative project together, following their joint single, "Whatchu Kno About Me." GloRilla released that track on her debut studio album, Glorious, back in October. The two discussed the idea of working with one another on a longer release during an interview with XXL.

"Ratchet as fu*k. It gon’ be some super ratchet sh*t. The n****s gon’ hate us. No, I mean the men gon’ hate us," Glo said, while Sexyy countered: "I think they’d love it. Because we both trench-certified, you know? Two young ladies." Glo then added: "You know how we talk our sh*t, though. When I first came out with 'FNF' they was like, ;Who is this bi**h talking about, ‘Fu*k ni**as’?' But it’s just a whole lot of ratchet." From there, Sexyy showed love to Glo for her hit single, “FNF.” "Everybody was remixing that muthafu*ka," she said.

Sexyy Red Performs During Governors Ball Music Festival

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Sexyy Red performs during the 2024 Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 08, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the interview, GloRilla and Sexyy Red discussed the criticism of their music from men who find them "too sexual." “I think y’all [are] some haters. I think y’all don’t want y’all b**ch to shine because y’all [are] insecure,” Sexyy Red said of the idea. She also complained about no one caring when men have their “drawls sagging." She explained: “It’s not a problem when y’all do it, but y’all [are] stealing our style. [Why is it] wrong when we do it?”

GloRilla & Sexyy Red Speak With One Another