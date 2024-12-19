GloRilla & Sexyy Red Consider Dropping A Collaborative Album

BYCole Blake37 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Arrivals
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: Sexyy Red arrives to the BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
GloRilla and Sexyy Red say it would be "ratchet as fu*k."

GloRilla and Sexyy Red say they're both interested in making a collaborative project together, following their joint single, "Whatchu Kno About Me." GloRilla released that track on her debut studio album, Glorious, back in October. The two discussed the idea of working with one another on a longer release during an interview with XXL.

"Ratchet as fu*k. It gon’ be some super ratchet sh*t. The n****s gon’ hate us. No, I mean the men gon’ hate us," Glo said, while Sexyy countered: "I think they’d love it. Because we both trench-certified, you know? Two young ladies." Glo then added: "You know how we talk our sh*t, though. When I first came out with 'FNF' they was like, ;Who is this bi**h talking about, ‘Fu*k ni**as’?' But it’s just a whole lot of ratchet." From there, Sexyy showed love to Glo for her hit single, “FNF.” "Everybody was remixing that muthafu*ka," she said.

Read More: How Hip-Hop Culture "Revived" Itself & Declared War On Its Leaders In 2024

Sexyy Red Performs During Governors Ball Music Festival

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Sexyy Red performs during the 2024 Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 08, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the interview, GloRilla and Sexyy Red discussed the criticism of their music from men who find them "too sexual." “I think y’all [are] some haters. I think y’all don’t want y’all b**ch to shine because y’all [are] insecure,” Sexyy Red said of the idea. She also complained about no one caring when men have their “drawls sagging." She explained: “It’s not a problem when y’all do it, but y’all [are] stealing our style. [Why is it] wrong when we do it?”

GloRilla & Sexyy Red Speak With One Another

The two also discussed working with Tyler, The Creator on his song, “Sticky," getting praise from Beyoncé and Rihanna, and more. Check out GloRilla and Sexyy Red's full conversation with XXL below.

Read More: Ice Cube Opens Up About His New Album “Man Down,” Legacy, And The Future Of West Coast Hip-Hop

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
...