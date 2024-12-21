GloRilla Leaves Fans In Shock With Throwback Picture That Shows Off Her Big "Glo-Up"

BYGabriel Bras Nevares455 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal
Memphis-Shelby County Schools Superintendent Marie Feagins speaks as rapper GloRilla looks on during a press conference for GloRilla to present a check for $25,000 to Melrose High School, where she graduated from in 2017, in the school’s library in Memphis, Tenn., on Wednesday, December 18, 2024. The donation will go towards building a media center in the library and the library will be renamed The Gloria H. Woods Media Center. © Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Who is that?

We've seen a couple of Big Glo throwback pictures of her pre-fame days in the years since her rise, but they somehow don't get any less surprising. Moreover, GloRilla recently stopped by her high school to donate $25,000 to build a media center in their library, and she recreated an old photo that she took in front a trophy case. She also shared the old snapshot in question, and everything from the outfit to the hair and even her pose shows how much her style and image have changed. It's not like the Memphis femcee is completely unrecognizable, but the recreation really emphasizes her transformation.

In addition to looking back at the people that made GloRilla who she is, she's also looking to the future of her career. For example, she and Sexyy Red recently entertained the idea of a collab album between the two during a XXL interview. "Ratchet as f**k," Glo posited. "It gon’ be some super ratchet s**t. The n***as gon’ hate us. No, I mean the men gon’ hate us." "I think they’d love it," the St. Louis hitmaker added. "Because we both trench-certified, you know? Two young ladies."

Read More: Biggest Hip-Hop Moments Of 2024

GloRilla Shows Off How Much She's Changed

"You know how we talk our s**t, though," GloRilla continued. "When I first came out with 'FNF,' they was like, 'Who is this b***h talking about f**k n***as?' But it’s just a whole lot of ratchet." "Everybody was remixing that motherf***er," Sexyy Red responded. Elsewhere during their conversation, they also talked about how many people criticize them and other female rappers for their proclivity for overly sexual lyrics. They called this perspective, particularly the male one, a hypocritical stance, but they also faced some pushback for conflating critiques of quality with critiques of sensuality.

Nevertheless, GloRilla is closing out the year on a high note, even indulging in some holiday fare via the new Kehlani-assisted single, "Xmas Time." To see her return to her high school to give back and look back on how far she's come is a treat to witness, and we're sure that there will be many more reflections and thankful moments to celebrate in her career next year.

Read More: Hip-Hop Albums That Grew On Us The Most In 2024

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...