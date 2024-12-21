GloRilla Leaves Fans In Shock With Throwback Picture That Shows Off Her Big "Glo-Up"

Who is that?

We've seen a couple of Big Glo throwback pictures of her pre-fame days in the years since her rise, but they somehow don't get any less surprising. Moreover, GloRilla recently stopped by her high school to donate $25,000 to build a media center in their library, and she recreated an old photo that she took in front a trophy case. She also shared the old snapshot in question, and everything from the outfit to the hair and even her pose shows how much her style and image have changed. It's not like the Memphis femcee is completely unrecognizable, but the recreation really emphasizes her transformation.

In addition to looking back at the people that made GloRilla who she is, she's also looking to the future of her career. For example, she and Sexyy Red recently entertained the idea of a collab album between the two during a XXL interview. "Ratchet as f**k," Glo posited. "It gon’ be some super ratchet s**t. The n***as gon’ hate us. No, I mean the men gon’ hate us." "I think they’d love it," the St. Louis hitmaker added. "Because we both trench-certified, you know? Two young ladies."

GloRilla Shows Off How Much She's Changed

"You know how we talk our s**t, though," GloRilla continued. "When I first came out with 'FNF,' they was like, 'Who is this b***h talking about f**k n***as?' But it’s just a whole lot of ratchet." "Everybody was remixing that motherf***er," Sexyy Red responded. Elsewhere during their conversation, they also talked about how many people criticize them and other female rappers for their proclivity for overly sexual lyrics. They called this perspective, particularly the male one, a hypocritical stance, but they also faced some pushback for conflating critiques of quality with critiques of sensuality.