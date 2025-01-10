Sexyy Red Reveals She’s “Back Double D’d Up” After Breast Augmentation

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 1: Rapper, Sexyy Red, performs during Day 1 of the Roots Picnic festival 2024, in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)
Sexyy Red is flaunting her new figure.

Sexyy Red decided to kick off 2025 with a cosmetic procedure, and it looks like she doesn't have any regrets. Earlier this week, she hopped online to share a photo of herself posing in a mirror wearing a medical gown, revealing that she would be undergoing a breast augmentation. “Didn’t want small no more I’m goin back big,” she captioned the post alongside a crying emoji.

She went on to share a photo of herself after surgery and “back double D’d up” before praising the doctor behind her latest upgrades. “My chest looks soooo much better thank you sooooo much @drghersi you literally dat [ninja emoji],” the rapper wrote. The doctor was quick to return the favor, thanking her for the shoutout. “You’re so welcome!" he responded. "Appreciate the love.” According to TMZ, she chose to undergo surgery because she was suffering from back pain, and this is her third time under the knife.

Sexyy Red Praises Doctor After Successful Surgery

Of course, Sexyy's latest surgery has earned mixed reactions from fans. While most are glad she's happy with her results, others wish she stuck to her natural beauty. Either way, it's clear that the procedure gave her a major confidence boost, and her supporters are here for it. Perfecting her figure isn't all Sexyy Red has been up to lately, however. During an interview with XXL late last month, she also teased the idea of working on a collaborative album with GloRilla.

"Ratchet as fu*k. It gon’ be some super ratchet sh*t. The n****s gon’ hate us. No, I mean the men gon’ hate us," Glo joked at the time. "I think they’d love it. Because we both trench-certified, you know? Two young ladies." At the time of writing, it remains unclear whether or not the duo actually has plans for the joint project, but fans can dream.

