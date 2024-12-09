Sexyy Red Causes Fan Debate By Debuting New Look

What look is best for Sexyy Red?

Sexyy Red has shown off quite a few looks during her time in the spotlight, whether it's blonde, black, or red hair; short(er), long(er), straight, curly... You name it. As such, fans already have their favorites, so every time a new look rolls around, they have to rank it on their tier list. Moreover, she recently showed off some wavy blonde locks and was gushing about them with her friends. Fans had a whole slew of reactions in the comments section under the Instagram post below. Some were just critical haters of the St. Louis femcee's look no matter what, others loved this new style, and a few expressed preference for other hair colors while still giving their flowers.

However, Sexyy Red also faced a bit of backlash recently for some serious allegations. An alleged ex partner accused her of giving him a sexually transmitted disease, and she clapped back with denials of these claims and some harsh words for the alleged ex. So not every discussion around the 26-year-old online is going to focus on her image alone, although this is certainly part of public perception.

Sexyy Red Shows Off A New Hair Color

With that in mind, there are a lot of external factors and seemingly misinterpreted actions that inform how people look at Sexyy Red these days. For example, a lot of people accused her of doing cocaine on Kai Cenat's stream, another rumor that she had to dispel. It seems like the rapper is an easy calling card to reveal your true feelings about some sort of controversial topic, whether that's substance use in this case or lewd activity in most others. It's a pretty heavy burden to bear as a superstar – despite the massive flow of money – but one that boosts your profile all the same in a social media age.

Another example of this kind of criticism recently came from Candace Owens, who appeared on Nick Cannon's Counsel Culture show to speak on how Black music has evolved from Michael Jackson to Sexyy Red. She brought this up as an example of how the media belittles the Black community, but as with most Sexyy takes, it's not a very nuanced or earnest assessment.