Sexyy Red Reminisces On Her High School Days With Slew Of Throwback Photos

Sexyy Red wished fans a happy "Back to School" day with a load of throwback snaps, showing that she's been Red from the jump.

Happy Back to School Day, as proclaimed by Sexyy Red. While not every student out there starts today, she took it upon herself to celebrate the new season by sharing a boatload of throwback pictures of herself in her high school days. This is far from the first time that the St. Louis femcee has done so, but we have a lot of new snaps to look at now. Even Metro Boomin and other celebrities pulled up to her comments section to laugh or reminisce themselves. It's oddly jarring but nonetheless heartening to see this rise from hallway beginnings to superstar status and even an NSFW beauty brand.

Jokes aside, not all of Sexyy Red's reflections are light, but she always rises above the hardship at the end of the day. "STORY TIME: The night get it sexyy was made I was goin thru a lot," she captioned an Instagram post celebrating the Gold certification of her hit "Get It Sexyy." "Just had my baby felt depressed and was goin thru postpartum. My team in Miami would leave me in the studio to write songs. I would just b in there crying thinkin about life. I finally said send me back to St. Louis so I can b around the ones I love and get back to me!

Read More: Sexyy Red Shows Love To Trick Daddy For Arguing That Awards Shows Snubbed Her

Sexyy Red Posts High School Throwbacks

"Boom I’m in St. Louis," Sexyy Red continued. "I invite all my sisters and friends to my studio session. We had blunts, bottles, food allet and I came out wit GET IT SEXYY GET IT SEXYY. It really was ah confidence booster for me, we was so turnt all my sadness was gone. I love my family period ps… I was monain in the song cause my h0 was behind me humpin me while I was recording."

Meanwhile, there are still fans demanding answers as to one of Sexyy Red's recent online antics. Is she really dating Chief Keef, is Kayla B actually Sosa's partner, or both? Nevertheless, the "Bow Bow Bow" collaborators apparently have a joint album on the way. As such, romance or not, we can expect a lot more bombast from them in the near future.