Sexyy Red's NSFW Beauty Brand Prompts Backlash Over Raunchy Product Names

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 30: Sexyy Red attends The Gold Standard: An Art Exhibition Celebrating Women in Hip-Hop Presented Spotify at The Hole Gallery on July 30, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Spotify )
If you thought that some of Sexyy Red's titles for her songs were a bit raunchy, then wait until you see these new products.

Sexyy Red has dealt with pearl-clutching backlash ever since she blew up, from boring takes about her twerking too much to some legitimate criticism of her lewd nature. Even though most of this conversation turned into an overreaction online, it's sometimes easy to see why people are so disgusted by the antics. For example, she recently announced the launch of her new beauty brand, Northside Princess, and the product names are... Creative, to say the least. Here are some highlights: "Bootyhole Brown," "Yellow Discharge," "Gonorrhea," and "Sex On My Period." With these shade names, it's funny to think about a middle-aged Macy's worker restocking "Nut" on shelves.

Jokes aside, this backlash – however understandable – is also the type of reaction that is best expressed by one's wallet. If you don't buy it, you don't really need to say anything else about it for your opinion to be clear to Sexyy Red and her team. She's much busier elsewhere, wishing Chief Keef a happy birthday amid some alleged love triangle drama and continuing to pop out for electric performances. Still, whether or not Northside Princess is a hit, there is plenty more where these titles came from. They will probably grace a song title or two, if not some lyrical nods.

Sexyy Red's Outrageous Northside Princess Shade Names

Meanwhile, in other Sexyy Red news, she recently opened up about postpartum depression following the gold certification of "Get It Sexyy." "The night get it sexyy was made I was goin thru a lot. Just had my baby felt depressed and was goin thru postpartum," she recalled on Instagram. "My team in Miami would leave me in the studio to write songs. I would just b in there crying thinkin about life.

"I finally said send me back to St. Louis so I can b around the ones I love and get back to me!" Sexyy Red continued. "Boom I’m in St. Louis. I invite all my sisters and friends to my studio session. We had blunts, bottles, food allet and I came out wit GET IT SEXYY GET IT SEXYY. It really was ah confidence booster for me. We was so turnt all my sadness was gone I love my family period."

