Sexyy Red Teams Up With Spencer’s For Daring New T-Shirt Line

Sexyy Red only continues to expand her empire, most recently adding a new line of T-shirts to her list of business ventures. According to XXL, the "Pound Town" rapper teamed up with Spencer's to launch the line nationwide today. Fans can now choose from six different designs, each one featuring a racy image of the performer flaunting her figure. One of the designs features an illustration of Sexyy Red from behind, and reads "Way Too Sexyy to Not Be Sweet." Another boasts the St. Louis Gateway Arch, along with some lyrics from her hit track "SkeeYee."

They're all currently available for purchase on the Spencer's website for $19.99. This isn't the first time in recent months that the hitmaker decided to try out something other than music. Back in 2023, she also announced her very own line of lipglosses, each shade with its own incredibly unique and raunchy name inspired by her debut album, Hood Hottest Princess. The shades include, C***hie Juice, Bootyhole Brown, Pu**yhole Pink, Sex on My Period, Gonorrhea, and more. They officially launched on Sexyy Red's website on Black Friday 2024.

Sexyy Red Continues To Broaden Her Horizons

Rapper Sexyy Red performs at Little Caesars Arena on January 19, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Spencer's isn't Sexyy Red's only exciting recent collab either. Earlier this week, Bruno Mars took to Instagram to express interest in working with her on a song. "THANK YOU ALL! 🥂 I’m headed to the studio right now to make a strip club anthem so I can celebrate and properly act up this weekend," he captioned an image showing his Lady Gaga collab "Die With A Smile" topping the Billboard Hot 100. "Someone please help me get in touch with Sexyy Red!!🙏".