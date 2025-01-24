Sexyy Red & Bruno Mars’ Raunchy New Strip Club Anthem “Fat Juicy & Wet” Has Fans Flabbergasted

BY Caroline Fisher 1358 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Sexyy Red 4 President Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 24: Sexyy Red performs during Sexyy Red 4 President Tour at State Farm Arena on August 24, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Sexyy Red and Bruno Mars recently recruited Lady Gaga and ROSÉ for their new music video.

Last night, Sexyy Red and Bruno Mars dropped off one of the most unexpected collabs of the year so far, "Fat Juicy & Wet." The duo first began teasing the track earlier this week on social media, earning mixed reactions. In an Instagram post, Bruno celebrated his other recent hits with Lady Gaga and ROSÉ landing in the top five of the Billboard Hot 100.

"THANK YOU ALL! 🥂 I’m headed to the studio right now to make a strip club anthem so I can celebrate and properly act up this weekend," he wrote. "Someone please help me get in touch with Sexyy Red!!🙏." It didn't take long for her to respond on X, and eventually, a release date was announced. Now, the full track has finally arrived, along with an accompanying music video that's full of surprises.

Read More: Sexyy Red And Bruno Mars Make Magic On "Fat Juicy & Wet"

Lady Gaga & ROSÉ Join Sexyy Red & Bruno Mars In New Music Video

The song itself features some seriously raunchy lyrics, and while this far from new territory for Sexyy Red, Bruno Mars' fans are a bit taken aback. As for the music video, it boasts appearances from both Lady Gaga and ROSÉ, a welcome surprise. Their respective fanbases are sounding off about the collab on X, making it clear that the song has them split.

"It’s shocking to hear all of this come out of bruno mars mouth," one user claims. "I’ve never heard Sexyy Red literally sound as good as she did on this new track ‘Fat Juicy & Wet’ I knew Bruno wasn’t gone play. He wanted a fun strip club record and he got one," someone else writes.

Social Media Reacts To "Fat Juicy & Wet"

"Who else is doing it like Bruno Mars?!" a fan wonders, also listing the various chart-toppers he's released lately. Others are pointing out that Bruno could very well have yet another hit on his hands, especially with the help of the Hood Hottest Princess.

Read More: Sexyy Red Teams Up With Spencer’s For Daring New T-Shirt Line

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast Music Bruno Mars Unveils Snippet And Release Date For New Sexyy Red Collab 2.6K
sexyy-red-rapper-roots-picnic-2024-3 Music Sexyy Red Teams Up With Spencer’s For Daring New T-Shirt Line 988
Brooklyn Chophouse Grand Opening Music Joe Budden Slams “Whitewashed” Sexyy Red & Bruno Mars Collab 2.1K
bruno-mars Songs Sexyy Red And Bruno Mars Make Magic On "Fat Juicy & Wet" 2.2K