Sexyy Red & Bruno Mars’ Raunchy New Strip Club Anthem “Fat Juicy & Wet” Has Fans Flabbergasted

Last night, Sexyy Red and Bruno Mars dropped off one of the most unexpected collabs of the year so far, "Fat Juicy & Wet." The duo first began teasing the track earlier this week on social media, earning mixed reactions. In an Instagram post, Bruno celebrated his other recent hits with Lady Gaga and ROSÉ landing in the top five of the Billboard Hot 100.

"THANK YOU ALL! 🥂 I’m headed to the studio right now to make a strip club anthem so I can celebrate and properly act up this weekend," he wrote. "Someone please help me get in touch with Sexyy Red!!🙏." It didn't take long for her to respond on X, and eventually, a release date was announced. Now, the full track has finally arrived, along with an accompanying music video that's full of surprises.

Lady Gaga & ROSÉ Join Sexyy Red & Bruno Mars In New Music Video

The song itself features some seriously raunchy lyrics, and while this far from new territory for Sexyy Red, Bruno Mars' fans are a bit taken aback. As for the music video, it boasts appearances from both Lady Gaga and ROSÉ, a welcome surprise. Their respective fanbases are sounding off about the collab on X, making it clear that the song has them split.

"It’s shocking to hear all of this come out of bruno mars mouth," one user claims. "I’ve never heard Sexyy Red literally sound as good as she did on this new track ‘Fat Juicy & Wet’ I knew Bruno wasn’t gone play. He wanted a fun strip club record and he got one," someone else writes.

Social Media Reacts To "Fat Juicy & Wet"