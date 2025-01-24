Sexyy Red And Bruno Mars Make Magic On "Fat Juicy & Wet"

Bruno Mars and Sexyy Red make bangers. The former has way more range than Sexyy Red, but he was in the market for a "strip club anthem," as he advertised on Instagram. Well, Sexyy helped him get one. "Fat Juicy & Wet" is Bruno Mars' latest single, and it's every bit as catchy and raunchy as its title implies. The mostly clean pop star delves head first into explicit lyrics with lines that will surprise you. Sexyy Red does exactly what she does on every song. To her credit, though, it's one of her best features in a long time.

"Fat Juicy & Wet" boasts a snappy, throwback instrumental like most Bruno Mars songs. The singer kicks things off by claiming he wants a "good kitty." He's also struck by "p**sy so good" it makes him want to throw up a set despite not gang banging. It's a funny, absurd lyric that aligns with Mars' stock in trade. A little corny goes a long way with him. Bruno Mars is aided by an absolutely filthy Sexyy Red feature. She does not hold back here. She drops bars about eating, dripping, and just about every other sexual phrase you can concoct. The sweetness of the instrumental and Mars' backing vocals help keep this thing in a pop sphere. We sense a big hit.

Sexyy Red Gets X-Rated On Her Latest Single

