Sexyy Red And Bruno Mars Make Magic On "Fat Juicy & Wet"

BY Elias Andrews 2.2K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
bruno-marsbruno-mars
This has hit written all over it.

Bruno Mars and Sexyy Red make bangers. The former has way more range than Sexyy Red, but he was in the market for a "strip club anthem," as he advertised on Instagram. Well, Sexyy helped him get one. "Fat Juicy & Wet" is Bruno Mars' latest single, and it's every bit as catchy and raunchy as its title implies. The mostly clean pop star delves head first into explicit lyrics with lines that will surprise you. Sexyy Red does exactly what she does on every song. To her credit, though, it's one of her best features in a long time.

"Fat Juicy & Wet" boasts a snappy, throwback instrumental like most Bruno Mars songs. The singer kicks things off by claiming he wants a "good kitty." He's also struck by "p**sy so good" it makes him want to throw up a set despite not gang banging. It's a funny, absurd lyric that aligns with Mars' stock in trade. A little corny goes a long way with him. Bruno Mars is aided by an absolutely filthy Sexyy Red feature. She does not hold back here. She drops bars about eating, dripping, and just about every other sexual phrase you can concoct. The sweetness of the instrumental and Mars' backing vocals help keep this thing in a pop sphere. We sense a big hit.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Sexyy Red Apologizes To Bernice King For "Deplorable" MLK AI Photo

Sexyy Red Gets X-Rated On Her Latest Single

Quotable Lyrics:

Bust down, middle part, badass b*tch
You ain't never had p*nani like this
T*tties on your forehead, t*tties on your chin
T*tties on t*tties with my big-t*ttie friends

Read More: Bruno Mars Doesn't Actually Owe Millions In Gambling Debt

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast Music Bruno Mars Unveils Snippet And Release Date For New Sexyy Red Collab 2.6K
Sexyy Red 4 President Tour - Atlanta, GA Music Sexyy Red & Bruno Mars’ Raunchy New Strip Club Anthem “Fat Juicy & Wet” Has Fans Flabbergasted 1358
sexyy-red-rapper-roots-picnic-2024-3 Music Sexyy Red Teams Up With Spencer’s For Daring New T-Shirt Line 988
Roskilde Festival 2024 - Day 6 Music Sexyy Red Apologizes To Bernice King For "Deplorable" MLK AI Photo 2.1K