Sexyy Red Hilariously Reacts To Her Viral Lookalike

It goes without saying that Sexyy Red is one celebrity that can never be replicated. Recently, however, a social media user went viral for coming close. In a set of photos shared earlier this week, the woman is seen striking a pose in a blue sweatsuit. Fellow X users in her replies were quick to point out her resemblance to Sexyy Red, with many even jokingly dubbing her "Sexyy Blue."

"Wait this isn’t sexyy red?" one user asks. "Close enough, drop a summer anthem NOW," someone else writes. The photos even managed to earn a reaction from the rapper herself, who seems to see the similarities. She hopped online to weigh in on the post, indicating that it took her by surprise. “Wait ah damn minute," she wrote simply. Fans can't blame her for being a bit shocked to learn that she has a doppelganger out there somewhere, particularly one as undeniable as this.

Sexyy Red's Bruno Mars Collab

Sexyy Red's reaction to her viral lookalike comes just a few weeks after she made headlines for her wildly raunchy track with Bruno Mars, "Fat Juicy & Wet." They marketed it as a "strip club anthem," and as expected, it earned mixed reviews from listeners. While many were impressed by the unexpected collab, others think it left a lot to be desired. This included Joe Budden, who had plenty to say about the single on his podcast.