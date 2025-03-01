Sexyy Red Hilariously Reacts To Her Viral Lookalike

BY Caroline Fisher 733 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
sexyy-red-rapper-roots-picnic-2024-5
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 1: Rapper, Sexyy Red, performs during Day 1 of the Roots Picnic festival 2024, in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)
Recently, a woman went viral for her striking resemblance to Sexyy Red, prompting a reaction from the rapper.

It goes without saying that Sexyy Red is one celebrity that can never be replicated. Recently, however, a social media user went viral for coming close. In a set of photos shared earlier this week, the woman is seen striking a pose in a blue sweatsuit. Fellow X users in her replies were quick to point out her resemblance to Sexyy Red, with many even jokingly dubbing her "Sexyy Blue."

"Wait this isn’t sexyy red?" one user asks. "Close enough, drop a summer anthem NOW," someone else writes. The photos even managed to earn a reaction from the rapper herself, who seems to see the similarities. She hopped online to weigh in on the post, indicating that it took her by surprise. “Wait ah damn minute," she wrote simply. Fans can't blame her for being a bit shocked to learn that she has a doppelganger out there somewhere, particularly one as undeniable as this.

Read More: Bruno Mars Jokes About Rumored Gambling Debt Amid Sexyy Red Collab Success

Sexyy Red's Bruno Mars Collab

Sexyy Red's reaction to her viral lookalike comes just a few weeks after she made headlines for her wildly raunchy track with Bruno Mars, "Fat Juicy & Wet." They marketed it as a "strip club anthem," and as expected, it earned mixed reviews from listeners. While many were impressed by the unexpected collab, others think it left a lot to be desired. This included Joe Budden, who had plenty to say about the single on his podcast.

"Will it work? Yes. They're gonna pay for this to work. The video says that, the feature says that, the cameo says that, Larry Jackson and all of his relationships say that. This song is going to work. Now where it will work is a whole different thing," he explained. "This song is formulaic, and I have a problem with the formula used to attrack Black listeners versus the formula used to attract a white audience." The internet personality continued, calling the song "whitewashed" and claiming that Sexyy Red toned down her signature explicit lyrics for it. "It's nowhere near as graphic as any Sexyy Red lyric...I'm calling code switching when I see it," he said.

Read More: Joe Budden Slams “Whitewashed” Sexyy Red & Bruno Mars Collab

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Brooklyn Chophouse Grand Opening Music Joe Budden Slams “Whitewashed” Sexyy Red & Bruno Mars Collab 2.2K
BET Awards 2022 - Show Music Bruno Mars Jokes About Rumored Gambling Debt Amid Sexyy Red Collab Success 817
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast Music Bruno Mars Unveils Snippet And Release Date For New Sexyy Red Collab 3.1K
Sexyy Red 4 President Tour - Atlanta, GA Music Sexyy Red & Bruno Mars’ Raunchy New Strip Club Anthem “Fat Juicy & Wet” Has Fans Flabbergasted 1482