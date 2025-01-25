Joe Budden Slams “Whitewashed” Sexyy Red & Bruno Mars Collab

Earlier this week, Bruno Mars and Sexyy Red teamed up to unleash their new track, "Fat Juicy & Wet." The raunchy song arrived alongside an accompanying music video featuring unexpected appearances from Lady Gaga and ROSÉ, and has since earned mixed reactions online. While some social media users are impressed by how they pulled off the collab, others could've gone without it. This includes Joe Budden, who weighed in on the song during a recent episode of his podcast.

"Will it work? Yes. They're gonna pay for this to work. The video says that, the feature says that, the cameo says that, Larry Jackson and all of his relationships say that. This song is going to work. Now where it will work is a whole different thing," he began. "This song is formulaic, and I have a problem with the formula used to attrack Black listeners versus the formula used to attract a white audience."

Joe Budden Weighs In On "Fat Juicy & Wet"

"This is yet another clear example of that," he added, describing the track as a "whitewashed" version of Sexyy Red. "It's nowhere near as graphic as any Sexyy Red lyric...I'm calling code switching when I see it," he continued. "This is a nasty caricature code switch...Why is Bruno Mars rapping?" This is far from the only strong opinion Budden has shared as of late, however.