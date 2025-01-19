The Joe Budden Podcast Debates Verzuz Matchup Between Drake & Jay-Z: Who Would Win?

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Sep 11, 2011; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z on the field before the game between the New York Jets and the Dallas Cowboys at Met Life Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Who are you backing?

The Joe Budden Podcast always catches a lot of attention and interest for their hip-hop debates, especially when talking about the culture's greatest. Moreover, as they wrapped up a recent episode, the show's titular host and Ish made some arguments for a hypothetical Verzuz battle between Jay-Z and Drake. Ish said that it would be difficult for anyone to beat Drizzy in a 20-song matchup, whereas Budden posited that the only one who could compete with Hov's best is Kanye West. We'd be curious to hear their thoughts on whether or not this changes if the battle goes to, say, 40 songs instead of 20, as they are two catalogs with a treasure trove of hits and fan favorites.

Nevertheless, there are plenty of other Jay-Z and Drake debates on The Joe Budden Podcast that probably interest you at least a little bit more. For one, the program recently reacted to the 6ix God's federal defamation lawsuit against his distributor Universal Music Group for releasing Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" diss track. As you can imagine, they had a lot of hot takes, big questions, and scathing critiques to offer about it.

The Joe Budden Podcast Debates A Drake & Jay-Z Verzuz

Beyond Drake and the podcast, though, there are some other recent headlines floating around Joe Budden's name when it comes to the Roc-A-Fella mogul. For example, Dame Dash recently claimed that Jay-Z prevented the Slaughterhouse MC from dropping a project via the Roc. Per Dame's allegations, Jay just didn't want anyone else to get a big piece of the pie within the record label, and thus did not support other artists' endeavors as much as he could've. Of course, the former friends and cofounders have a lot of dirty laundry between them, so take any frustrated claims with a grain of salt.

Meanwhile, there are some folks out there who believe that Drake subliminally dissed Jay-Z on his leaked freestyle from a few weeks ago. The Joe Budden Podcast also chimed into that, but in any case, it provides even more context for a hypothetical Verzuz battle. Here's hoping that the series returns in any capacity soon, even if that showdown isn't in the cards.

