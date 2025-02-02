Emanny Of The Joe Budden Podcast Gets Into A Fight During Queenzflip's 24-Hour Challenge

Rocsi Diaz Birthday Costume Bash
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 30: Emanny attends Rocsi Diaz Birthday Costume Bash at WIP on October 30, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
Things got heated real fast.

Two cohosts on The Joe Budden Podcast faced a tussle during a livestream, and things took a turn fast with a swung punch. Moreover, Emanny was on Queenzflip's 24-hour room challenge, and was arguing with an artist who was part of the event. From what the clip below shows, it's unclear exactly why the two fought or what the issue was, but Emanny still swung at the artist at one point, leading to some light chaos as Queenz and other guests tried to diffuse the situation. Even though these conflicts always happen, even within The Joe Budden Podcast, folks like Queenz always come back to reconciliation, so hopefully these two combatants can follow suit.

Speaking of which, Emanny has previously been somewhat of a mediator or non-participant in the beef between Joe Budden and his former podcast cohosts, Rory and Mal. He ran into the former at a Lucky Daye concert, and they seemed to have a good time. It goes to show that this type of content, engagement, and position does lead to a lot of heated moments, but that these folks can ultimately come together as entertainers and commentators.

Emanny Fights On Queenzflip's 24-Hour Room Challenge

Still, we do wonder whether or not Emanny and Queenzflip will address this issue in the future in a public forum, whether that's as guests on The Joe Budden Podcast or something else. As for that crew, they spent a lot of time recently breaking down new updates in the Kendrick Lamar and Drake dynamic, plus reactions to new hits like Bruno Mars and Sexyy Red's latest collab. Some of their most viral moments are internal, though, so don't be surprised if some spicy questions come for those in the hot seat.

In any case, hopefully future altercations on Queenzflip's 24-hour room challenge don't result in punches, unless that's part of the content and engagement game they want to play. Or maybe Emanny can get back in his "Kisses To The Sky" bag and get in the studio some more. We'll see whether or not Joe Budden and company want to tease them about this in the future, or if we will know this artist much more well soon...

