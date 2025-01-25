Joe Budden Theorizes That Drake Is Hurt By SZA Joining Kendrick Lamar At The Super Bowl

NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Houston Rockets
Mar 16, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Musician Drake watches the Houston Rockets play against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
These two have a long history together.

The Joe Budden Podcast had a lot to say about Kendrick Lamar and SZA's joint Super Bowl halftime show coming soon, but its titular host had some particular thoughts on how Drake must be feeling about it. More specifically, he evoked how Drizzy mentioned Solána's name positively on "Push Ups" only to receive no sort of support (which no one even expected) during the K.Dot battle. As such, Budden thinks that this particular Super Bowl announcement probably hurt him a lot, although he also conceded that it's normal for the Toronto superstar to feel personally attacked by other celebrities' perceived loyalties.

Furthermore, this discussion around Drake, SZA, and Kendrick Lamar carries particular weight because of Aubrey Graham and the LANA singer's previous romantic history over a decade ago. However, this wasn't something that The Joe Budden Podcast emphasizes, as they focused more on the optics of the battle and the loyalties within it. Still, it's hard not to see why this wouldn't affect The Boy in some way, especially considering that "Rich Baby Daddy" is one of his biggest recent hits and probably created a plausible sense of camaraderie.

Joe Budden Speaks On Drake, SZA & Kendrick Lamar

But then again, Drake is going to be very busy on February 9 (the Super Bowl date) due to his "Anita Max Win" Australian tour, so perhaps he will not even turn the TV on, let alone turn it off. In any case, people are just very excited to see SZA and Kendrick Lamar rock the halftime show stage regardless of how directly or indirectly it could tie into the rap battle dynamics. The conversation will come up regardless, but there's too many questions around how exactly this could manifest for us to make a solid judgement call.

What's more is that people are already gearing up for this Super Bowl spectacle, as Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "30 For 30" collab reached No. 1 on Apple Music following their announcement. Perhaps Drake has a plan to combat the hype around this halftime show, or he will just leave everything alone regardless of how he feels about the TDE singer's inclusion. We'll find out very soon!

[via]

