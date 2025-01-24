Charlamagne Tha God Reveals Why He Thinks Kendrick Lamar’s Fiancée Has A Case To Sue Drake

Earlier this month, Drake hit Universal Music Group (UMG) with a lawsuit over Kendrick Lamar's diss track, "Not Like Us." In it, he accuses the company of spreading the "false and malicious" narrative that he's a pedophile by promoting the song and more. Before this, he withdrew a pre-action petition he'd filed in New York prior to the lawsuit. He's yet to withdraw a similar petition he filed in Texas.

Today (January 24), UMG filed a motion to dismiss the petition that was filed in Texas, denying Drake's accusations and alleging that his legal action is "retaliatory." They also accused the Toronto rapper of "strategic legal retaliation against UMG and others" and of trying to "limit the distribution of 'Not Like Us.'" Recently, Charlamagne Tha God reacted to UMG's motion on The Breakfast Club, making it clear what side he's on.

Charlamagne Tha God Wonders What Would Happen If Someone Sued Drake

"Ain't nobody bigger than the program," he explained. "And he can learn that the easy way or the hard way. And he's learning it the hard way filing what I believe to be a frivolous lawsuit, but you know, what do I know." Charlamagne continued, questioning how things would play out if someone decided to sue Drake.