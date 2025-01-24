Charlamagne Tha God Reveals Why He Thinks Kendrick Lamar’s Fiancée Has A Case To Sue Drake

BY Caroline Fisher
NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder
Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake watches the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Charlamagne Tha God recently weighed in on UMG filing a motion to dismiss Drake's legal petition in Texas.

Earlier this month, Drake hit Universal Music Group (UMG) with a lawsuit over Kendrick Lamar's diss track, "Not Like Us." In it, he accuses the company of spreading the "false and malicious" narrative that he's a pedophile by promoting the song and more. Before this, he withdrew a pre-action petition he'd filed in New York prior to the lawsuit. He's yet to withdraw a similar petition he filed in Texas.

Today (January 24), UMG filed a motion to dismiss the petition that was filed in Texas, denying Drake's accusations and alleging that his legal action is "retaliatory." They also accused the Toronto rapper of "strategic legal retaliation against UMG and others" and of trying to "limit the distribution of 'Not Like Us.'" Recently, Charlamagne Tha God reacted to UMG's motion on The Breakfast Club, making it clear what side he's on.

Charlamagne Tha God Wonders What Would Happen If Someone Sued Drake

"Ain't nobody bigger than the program," he explained. "And he can learn that the easy way or the hard way. And he's learning it the hard way filing what I believe to be a frivolous lawsuit, but you know, what do I know." Charlamagne continued, questioning how things would play out if someone decided to sue Drake.

"What if somebody sues him back for the same exact thing?" he asked. "And I hate the fact that they keep saying 'he's not suing Kendrick he's suing UMG.' If the lawsuit is full of Kendrick Lamar lyrics, and that's the reason that you're suing, come on now [...] I said it once, I said it twice, I'll say it a million times. The person who has the real defamation lawsuit in this situation is Kendrick's woman. She's not a public figure, she's minding her business and she got accused of being a victim of domestic violence. And he said that her child was from Kendrick's best friend and business partner. That's the real defamation."

