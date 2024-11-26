Drake Admits He Suffered "Economic Harm" From Kendrick Lamar Feud

It's not a great look.

Drake decided to take legal action on Monday. The superstar rapper filed a petition against his own label, Universal Music Group. He felt the label practiced deceitful promotion with the Kendrick Lamar smash single "Not Like Us." Drake is accusing UMG and Spotify of launching a "campaign to manipulate and saturate the streaming services and airwaves" with Lamar's diss song. A diss song which topped charts around the world and is considered to be a modern classic.

Drake went as far as to say that the success of Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" caused him "economic harm." Which is not the kind of phrasing used by someone who is unbothered by a battle. "UMG’s choice to saturate the music market with 'Not Like Us' comes at the expense of its other artists." Artists like Drake the petition went out of its way to note. "As Drake is Petitioner’s sole owner, and Petitioner owns the copyright to Drake’s entire catalogue, Petitioner suffered economic harm as a result of UMG's scheme." The petition also tried to rationalize that the promotion of Kendrick Lamar's song came at the expense of Drizzy's own success.

Drake Claims UMG And Spotify Schemed Against Him

"Streaming and licensing is a zero-sum game," Every time a song 'breaks through,' it means another artist does not," the petition states. Drake's legal representatives also claimed that associates who were allegedly tied to the rapper were fired by UMG. "[The company] terminating employees associated with or perceived as having loyalty to Drake," the petition read. The 6 God's reps also referred to the tactics of both UMG and Spotify as "schemes."