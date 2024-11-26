Charlamagne Tha God, Mustard And More Clown Drake For UMG Petition

Another social media L for Drizzy.

Drake has not endeared himself to the hip hop community. The rapper filed a petition against UMG for what he considered to be the application of illegal streaming "schemes." Drake accused Universal Music Group of using bots and other nefarious means of boosting Kendrick Lamar's diss song "Not Like Us" instead of his own music. The petition shocked many, who interpreted it as "pop star sues record label because he lost a rap battle," and took to social media to clown him. The most notable reactions, however, came from other hip hop figures.

Charlamagne Tha God took to social media to voice his disappointment in Drake's decision. He felt the rapper was being sensitive because the Kendrick Lamar battle did not go the way he intended. The host and media personality also felt that Drake was being impulsive. "Come on man," he stated. "Because you lost a rap battle? Dot said Squabble Up Not Lawyer Up. 😂 I'm just here for the chaos. Let's Discuss….." Charlamagne has been a consistent critic of the 6 God throughout his career, but he has been willing to admit when he's wrong. He praised Drake for his handling of the Meek Mill battle, and he also had kind words for Drake after he dropped the Lamar diss "Family Matters."

Drake Was Called Out For Being "Not Like Us"

Kendrick Lamar's affiliates were less forgiving. Punch, the President of Lamar's former label, Top Dawg Entertainment, clowned Drake outright. "Naaaaaahhhh," he wrote on Twitter. "The rap streets is done. SMH." Mustard agreed. The Los Angeles producer worked on "Not Like Us" and the standout cut from Lamar's new album, "TV Off." He commented under Punch's tweet and wrote: "omg lmaoooooo." The man formerly known as DJ Mustard has not hid his dislike of Drake in 2024, so rubbing more salt in the wound is no surprise.