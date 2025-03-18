Charlamagne Tha God Clowns Drake As UMG Files Motion To Dismiss His Lawsuit

Charlamagne Tha God says that Drake is a “sore loser” for taking legal action against Universal Music Group. While reflecting on how the company’s argument in its new motion to dismiss mirrors his own stance, Charlamagne shared his latest thoughts on the case.

“It’s really just that simple. He’s just a sore loser,” Charlamagne said. “It’s amazing how fast y’all wanna make everybody a revolutionary. Y’all want Drake to be raging against the machine so bad. Y’all was on podcasts sounding all dramatic saying, ‘Oh my God. UMG is gonna kill Drake.’ Y’all so dramatic and dumb… Drake and Party are out here right now, selling records, getting radio play, doing what they do. He’s just a sore loser.”

Why Is Drake Suing UMG?

Drake has accused UMG of allegedly boosting the success of Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” diss track in an effort to devalue his brand. In the motion to dismiss, lawyers for the record label wrote that Drake, “lost a rap battle that he provoked and in which he willingly participated. Instead of accepting the loss like the unbothered rap artist he often claims to be, he has sued his own record label in a misguided attempt to salve his wounds. Plaintiff’s Complaint is utterly without merit and should be dismissed with prejudice.”

Drake’s attorney, Michael J. Gottlie, has since responded to the motion. In a statement caught by Variety, he wrote: “UMG wants to pretend that this is about a rap battle in order to distract its shareholders, artists and the public from a simple truth: a greedy company is finally being held responsible for profiting from dangerous misinformation that has already resulted in multiple acts of violence. This motion is a desperate ploy by UMG to avoid accountability, but we have every confidence that this case will proceed and continue to uncover UMG’s long history of endangering, abusing and taking advantage of its artists.”