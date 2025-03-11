Charlamagne Tha God Roasts Drake For Cryptic Hint At His Next Chapter

Charlamagne Tha God went off on Drake during the latest episode of The Breakfast Club, trolling the Toronto rapper for a recent post on Instagram. With the post in question, Drake cryptically hinted at the direction of the next chapter in his career. He warned fans that it might leave them "feeling uneasy."

"Okay, Drake. All you did was lose a rap battle. That's all it was. Nobody has handled losing a rap battle worse than Drake. That's all it was at the end of the day. It was a rap battle. You still rich. People still listen to your music. You're alive. Your child is healthy, you friends are healthy, your family is healthy. Who cares?" Charlamagne said. "... He really don't have a lot to talk about, especially if all you gonna talk about is the aftermath of losing a rap battle. If you still gonna be taking subtle shots at Kendrick [Lamar], you should've put all of that in the music and you shouldn't have ended it at 'The Heart Part 6.'"

Read More: DJ Akademiks Claps Back At Charlamagne Tha God For Taunting Him Over His Drake Coverage

Drake's New Music

As for the post in which Drake teased having a new chapter on the way, he shared a series of pictures of himself as well as a screenshot of Daniel Day-Lewis in Phantom Thread. "U know I grew up non confrontational and always treated this game as a sport where my pen won gold, but my these days the podium has been hard for all of us to ignore," he captioned the post on Monday. "I understand that this next chapter may leave you feeling uneasy, but I hope you see my honesty as clarity not charity that answers some questions especially about the unanswered texts you’ve been sending me."

The statement follows the release of his collaborative album with PartyNextDoor, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. The project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and saw multiple tracks land on the Billboard Hot 100.