Charlamagne Tha God Warns DJ Akademiks What May Happen If LeBron James Takes Legal Action

Charlamagne tha God says that DJ Akademiks needs to be more careful with the allegations he's made about LeBron James as the Los Angeles Lakers star could take legal action against him. Charlamagne discussed Akademiks alleging that James has been unfaithful in his marriage during the latest episode of The Breakfast Club.
"That's a hell of an accusation to make about LeBron James," he began. "My question would be: Why? What is the reason to go this hard for Drake? I need to know why because when Ak says things like that, he's making himself liable. What if Bron sues you? Is Drake gonna cover your lawyer fees?"
Drake & LeBron James Host Pool Party In Toronto
Charlamagne continued: "I know you get on your chat and you wanna entertain people. You might even wanna come to the defense of Drake, but you gotta think about what you're doing. You're talking about somebody's family, you're talking about somebody's wife, you're saying things that could potentially cause him to get a divorce, which is potentially gonna cost him a whole hell of a lot of money. You think somebody's not gonna go to the mat to defend that? You gotta think about that before you hang up and Drake's feeding you certain things, you can't just get on your chat and say anything, you gotta think about what you've got to protect."
Charlamagne Tha God Has A Warning For DJ Akademiks
Drake dropped "Fighting Irish Freestyle" just after the new year, with production being handled by Conductor Williams and Mario Luciano. He makes several references to his friendship with James on the track. Check out Charlamagne tha God's full warning for DJ Akademiks below.
