Charlamagne Tha God Feels Drake Wrote A "Heartbreak Record" About LeBron James With His Freestyle

drake
Fans are having a hard time taking Charlamagne's opinion seriously.

No matter what direction Drake decides to go in post beef, he's getting laughed at and torn down. His latest effort to address his issues with others came in the form of a recent freestyle. It's apparently called "Fighting Irish," and its response to everyone he feels has betrayed him in some capacity. Over the last couple of days, there's been loads of speculation as to who he's talking about. Some include DeMar DeRozan, J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, and even LeBron James. The latter seems to be most obvious of all of them, as Drake appears to be bothered by The King's adoration for Kendrick Lamar.

His appearance at the Pop Out last summer and him visibly enjoying himself is just one thing that The Boy references. "The world fell in love with the gimmicks, even my brothers got tickets / Seemed like they loved every minute" he raps. These bars and more continue to drive discourse and also some backlash towards The Boy. Many have been calling him soft and feel like he's going about this in the wrong way. It is a little crazy though to see how people have been waiting for Drake to hit the booth more instead of staying on social media.

It's Safe To Say That Charlamagne Tha God Isn't A Fan Of Drake's Freestyle

Still, his efforts in dropping this track did not appease the haters, further proving that he's going to remain a court jester for some time. In terms of how critics have been reacting, The Joe Budden Podcast is quite indifferent to final product. Charlamagne tha God and The Breakfast Club are also getting in on the conversation, but it's nothing too positive.

Overall, Jess Hilarious and Charlamagne are the ones that have issues with it. DJ Envy is more understanding to why Drake has issues with LeBron. However, the others couldn't help but laugh at Drake's attempt. Jess and Charlamagne view it is a "love letter" or "heartbreak record" about him and LeBron essentially breaking up. They see it as more of an R&B record and Drake "breaking up with all of his NBA boos in his head." But Charlamagne even took it a step further saying that Drizzy sounded "g*y" in his approach. This had some fans outraged and fed up with his constant disliking of the Canadian MC.

