Mal Suggests That LeBron James Tried To Contact Drake To Smooth Things Over

Drake feels alone right now.

This Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef has gone beyond just these two heavyweights. Since the latter took the victory last year multiple subplots have taken shape. The most recent one we have are the issues Drizzy has with folks who switched sides on him. He's especially taking aim at ones that showed their true colors in his eyes during the Lamar battle. These are all people who The Boy considered close friends too but cannot now because of their actions. LeBron James is the most glaring person he's targeting and discussions about this are still running wild.

He was essentially exclusively addressed on Drake's most recent freestyle, supposedly called "Fighting Irish." If this is accurate, it's even more of a response to LeBron James due his high school's mascot being that. There's some speculation as to why this song was leaked when it was, and it seems that the New Rory & MAL podcast has some insights. According to Rory, MAL had revealed in a previous episode that LeBron had played Kendrick's "man at the garden" at his 40th birthday party due to Drake unfollowing him on Instagram.

Drake Looks Worse If How He Responded To LeBron Is True

MAL surmised that really got under his skin and had this ready to go a "couple" months ago. However, perhaps the most interesting nugget to discuss is that LeBron James supposedly hit Drake's line. MAL poses that the Los Angeles Laker has attempted to make amends and talk things through. "I believe that LeBron has probably reached out through some avenues directly or however he can to probably have a conversation with Drake," MAL said.

However, the podcast host believes that Drake isn't really trying to hear any explanations from anyone at the moment. "This is [his] way of saying, 'Fam don't try to hit my line. This is what it is, this is where I'm at. Y'all knew what it was when we was at Mike Rubin's party. Y'all knew the energy was different, I didn't speak to nobody.'" MAL continues, "'This is what it is, it ain't no beef but we never going to be as chummy chummy and as cool as we were. You picked that side, stay over there." None of this is confirmed, but fans are running with it and taking the time to clown Drake, and it looks like 2024 could be starting over in 2025.

