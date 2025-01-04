Drake's New Freestyle Has Fans Recalling LeBron James' Recent Kendrick Lamar Fandom

BYGabriel Bras Nevares747 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Lakers
Jan 2, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on in the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Bron is a big fan of "man at the garden," and has loved both artists for a long time.

The crossover between Drake and LeBron James fans grows smaller by the day, as both bases continue to speculate and debate over the former's new freestyle. It's supposedly titled "Fighting Irish," one of various alleged references to the basketball superstar that many see as a shot against him. It makes sense given the overall themes of betrayal, downfall, and switch-ups that dominate the track in both subliminal and direct ways. For those unaware, it's basically about how Bron and many others supposedly fully turned their back on the 6ix God amid his Kendrick Lamar battle despite having strong relationships in the past.

As such, this has caused many fans to look back at LeBron James' history with Kendrick Lamar and Drake, two MCs that he's supported throughout their careers and even during this beef. At least, that was before the battle ended, as by the release of "Not Like Us," fans already connected the dots and declared that he picked a side. In fact, one of the clips that immediately preceded this freestyle was the Los Angeles Laker rapping along to K.Dot's "man at the garden" at his 40th birthday, which many fans think sent Drizzy over the edge.

Read More: Drake's "Fighting Irish" Freestyle Seemingly Taken Down By Universal Music Group

LeBron James Rapping Along To Kendrick Lamar's "man at the garden" Was The Perfect Prelude To Drake's Freestyle

Furthermore, the lyrical references on this new Drake freestyle and some of their messages can be interpreted as easily applicable to LeBron James. Given just how many targets are in the Toronto superstar's orbit right now, though, it's impossible to know for sure whether or not these bars actually have an intended target or are more general statements. Either way, the 40-year-old made it easy for fans to come to these conclusions, as he attended Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" concert and showed a lot of love to him in 2024.

Fans React

Meanwhile, at the end of the day, the supposed "Fighting Irish" freestyle indicates an interesting "defeat lap" for Drake, to quote Open Mike Eagle. We don't even mean that in a negative sense, as from a writing and rhyme scheme perspective, there's a lot to admire about it. Hopefully fans have the mental energy to give those props as they continue to draw up theories about LeBron James and Kendrick Lamar. But to assume that this supposed allegiance came out of nowhere is a fool's errand.

Read More: LeBron James Slights Drake By Rapping To Kendrick Lamar's "TV Off"

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...