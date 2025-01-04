Drake's New Freestyle Has Fans Recalling LeBron James' Recent Kendrick Lamar Fandom

Bron is a big fan of "man at the garden," and has loved both artists for a long time.

The crossover between Drake and LeBron James fans grows smaller by the day, as both bases continue to speculate and debate over the former's new freestyle. It's supposedly titled "Fighting Irish," one of various alleged references to the basketball superstar that many see as a shot against him. It makes sense given the overall themes of betrayal, downfall, and switch-ups that dominate the track in both subliminal and direct ways. For those unaware, it's basically about how Bron and many others supposedly fully turned their back on the 6ix God amid his Kendrick Lamar battle despite having strong relationships in the past.

As such, this has caused many fans to look back at LeBron James' history with Kendrick Lamar and Drake, two MCs that he's supported throughout their careers and even during this beef. At least, that was before the battle ended, as by the release of "Not Like Us," fans already connected the dots and declared that he picked a side. In fact, one of the clips that immediately preceded this freestyle was the Los Angeles Laker rapping along to K.Dot's "man at the garden" at his 40th birthday, which many fans think sent Drizzy over the edge.

LeBron James Rapping Along To Kendrick Lamar's "man at the garden" Was The Perfect Prelude To Drake's Freestyle

Furthermore, the lyrical references on this new Drake freestyle and some of their messages can be interpreted as easily applicable to LeBron James. Given just how many targets are in the Toronto superstar's orbit right now, though, it's impossible to know for sure whether or not these bars actually have an intended target or are more general statements. Either way, the 40-year-old made it easy for fans to come to these conclusions, as he attended Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" concert and showed a lot of love to him in 2024.

Fans React